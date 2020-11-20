Georgia certifies Biden as state's 2020 winner

Georgia announced that they had certified the results of their 2020 general election on Friday, following a hand recount of nearly 5 million votes that saw the majority of Georgia counties finding no change in their final tallies.

The Trump campaign has until Tuesday to request a machine recount. The state’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to reporters on Friday, reiterating the validity of the results.

“Close elections sow distrust, people feel their side was cheated, we saw this from the Democrats in 2018 and we see this from Republicans today,” he said. “As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the Secretary of State's office or of courts of either campaigns.”

Raffensberg also advocated for election reforms that would allow the state to intervene in county election administration and make mail voting harder.

The hand count of nearly 5 million votes, required by a new state law, was completed on Thursday. Biden went into the recount with a margin of 13,558 votes, according to votes tallied by NBC News. Previously uncounted ballots discovered during the hand count reduced his lead to 12,284 votes, the Georgia secretary of state's office reported.

Once the state certifies the election results, the losing campaign has two business days to request a recount if the margin remains within 0.5 percent. That recount would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes, and it would be paid for by the counties, said Gabriel Sterling, who oversees Georgia's voting systems.

"The recount process simply reaffirmed what we already knew: Georgia voters selected Joe Biden to be their next president," Jaclyn Rothenberg, Georgia communications director for the Biden campaign, said on Thursday. "We are grateful to the election officials, volunteers and workers for working overtime and under unprecedented circumstances to complete this recount as the utmost form of public service."

Trump's campaign said in a statement that the recount went as it expected because it "recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total."