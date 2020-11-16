Georgia's GOP secretary of state goes on Facebook fact-checking spree over Trump's misinformation

WASHINGTON — Georgia’s Republican secretary of state posted several fact checks on his official Facebook page on Sunday correcting misinformation about the election promoted by President Donald Trump and his campaign.

Brad Raffensperger, for example, shared an Associated Press story that fact-checked Trump’s false claim that Georgia election officials were unable to verify signatures on absentee ballots because of a legal settlement.

“The state of Georgia strengthened signature match this year,” Raffensperger wrote, saying that election officials received signature-match training requiring a confirmed match be made twice before a ballot is cast.

He also said that officials created a web portal for those who request absentee ballots online, which checked and confirmed a voter’s driver’s license or other state-issued identification.

“In this state, voters cast their ballots in secret so that no political party or candidate can ever intimidate nor threaten a voter into changing his or her vote,” Raffensperger added. “We will continue to protect the integrity of the vote.”

Another post from the secretary of state said, “The state of Georgia has had no excuse absentee ballots since 2005 — only those who request a ballot can vote absentee." Beneath that, he wrote, “Image attached for attention,” and posted a screenshot of a Trump tweet from July in which the president said absentee ballots are fine, but mail-in ballots are not, and suggested mail-ins could lead to 20 percent of ballots being fraudulent.

Raffensperger also wrote that his office strengthened the absentee ballot process for the first time since 2005, and, in another post,said one of the first things he did as secretary of state was ban ballot harvesting after the legislature passed his proposal in 2019.

"Truth matters. Integrity matters," he wrote.

In his last post of the series, Raffensperger lit into Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., an ally of the president who failed in his bid to unseat GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the crowded Senate race this year and was tasked by the Trump campaign to oversee the audit of ballots in the state.

After again addressing signature matching, Raffensperger wrote, “Failed candidate Doug Collins is a liar — but what’s new?” and posted a screenshot of another Trump tweet saying mail-in ballots “will lead to the most corrupt election” in U.S. history.

Loeffler and the state's other Republican senator, David Perdue — who are both headed to a run-off election in January — have called for Raffensperger to step down over what they alleged were his "failures" in managing the election, but provided no evidence to back their claims.

“Now that Senators Perdue and Loeffler are concerned about elections, hopefully, they can fix these federal laws,” Raffensperger said in response last week. “As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate. I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that.”