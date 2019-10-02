Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News
Nine leading Democratic presidential candidates are discussing their gun safety ideas Wednesday at a policy forum organized by gun control advocacy groups March For Our Lives and Giffords and moderated by "MSNBC Live" anchor Craig Melvin.
The forum is taking place in Las Vegas a day after the second anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest music festival mass shooting — the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
The six-hour forum started at 1 p.m. and is being livestreamed on NBC News Now and MSNBC.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics