'He's a fool': Biden mocks Trump accusation that he's on drugs

Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump "a fool" after the president told "Fox & Friends" that he thought the Democratic presidential nominee was "taking something" during the Democratic debates.

"He's a fool. The comments were just foolish," Biden told local Tampa affiliate WFLA in an interview on Tuesday.

The comments came hours after Trump repeated his calls for Biden to take a drug test ahead of their debate in two weeks during an interview on the Fox News morning show.

Trump made similar unfounded claims about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, and unsuccessfully challenged her to a drug test too because "I don't know what's going on with her."

During the Fox interview, Trump said that he'd thought there was "something was strange" about Biden during his one-on-one debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders earlier this year.

Asked if thought Biden was taking drugs to "pep himself up," Trump answered, "I do. He's taking something. He's taking something" that "gives him some clarity," Trump added.

Asked if it could have been a cup of coffee, Trump said maybe "15 cups of coffee."

"I think he should take a drug test," Trump said, claiming "I would take one too."

Biden seemed aggravated by the question in the WFLA interview, and said, "I'm looking forward to the debate."

"Get ready, Mr. President. Here I come," he said.

The first debate is scheduled for Sept. 29th in Cleveland. There will be a total of three presidential debates and one vice-presidential debate.