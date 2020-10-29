Heat at Trump rally sends a dozen attendees to the hospital

A crowded Trump rally in steamy Tampa, Florida, on Thursday resulted in 17 attendees needing medical attention, with a dozen being taken to the hospital, fire officials told NBC News.

Trump spoke for just under an hour in 87-degree heat at the event outside of Raymond James Stadium to a largely mask-less group of supporters.

A fire truck at the rear of the rally sprayed water in the air to rain down on some rallygoers, but the heat was too much for some attendees, many of whom had been waiting for hours. Tampa Fire Rescue said one of the attendees fainted and another had a seizure. The other 10 who were taken to the hospital were just listed as "sick" with no other details.

The incident came two days after 30 rallygoers in Omaha, Nebraska, needed medical attention after transportation issues resulted in hundreds of attendees being stuck for hours in the freezing cold. Officials said seven were taken to area hospitals with a variety of ailments.

The temperature in the area was in the mid-30s at the time but as low as 27 degrees with wind chill.

The Trump campaign blamed the delay on "local road closures" that held up their shuttle buses.

"We always strive to provide the best guest experience at our events and we care about their safety," the campaign said Wednesday.

The weather impacted another Trump rally planned for North Carolina later on Thursday, which was called off because of high winds.

"Very bad weather, the wind was terrible. We were forced to do it for safety reasons," Trump told NBC's Kelly O'Donnell during a stop at Fort Bragg. "We're re-doing it on Monday."