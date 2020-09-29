Here's how the candidates and their teams have prepared for their first debate

CLEVELAND — The last time Joe Biden and Donald Trump were in the same room was nearly two years ago, at the state funeral for former President George H. W. Bush in December of 2018. They have spoken since by phone only briefly, this April, when Trump took Biden up on his offer to share advice for handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair have been sparring from afar for months, years even, as the former vice president was always seen as a frontrunner to face Trump in 2020. But now the country will see them square off in person for the first time Tuesday night — an encounter both men have been readying for quite differently for months.

Here’s what you need to know about their preparations.

Team Biden

Biden, by his own description, began a more “intense" period of debate preparation this week, huddled with a small circle of advisers at home in Delaware. While there have been some extended mock sessions in the final days, it hasn’t had the same kind of production value and stagecraft his team employed ahead of the 2008 and 2012 vice presidential debates, and even the practice sessions for the initial 2020 primary debates.

Biden told NBC News last month that he began preparing for the debates "by going over what the president has said and multiple lies he's told.” He said what he would "love to have is a crawler at the bottom of the screen, a fact checker, you know, when we speak,” while conceding such an instant-fact check “wouldn't get very far.” Aides say not to expect Biden to focus on that task, leaving it to the moderators and the press covering the debate. But Biden may preemptively condition the audience at the start of the face-off, to consider everything the president asserts with a grain of salt.

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm played the part of Sarah Palin in Biden’s 2008 practice sessions, and now-Sen. Chris Van Hollen played Paul Ryan in 2012. This time, campaign legal adviser Bob Bauer has been serving as Trump in practice sessions, which tend to be issue-by-issue sparring sessions. In past debate preps, Biden and his team tended to practice one topic at a time, running through the policy, then potential questions, followed by a mock back-and-forth and finally a review of the performance.

Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, is leading the prep team again, as he did for Hillary Clinton in 2016, twice for President Obama, and John Kerry in 2004.

Also in the room are senior adviser Anita Dunn, also a veteran of presidential debate preps; longtime Biden aides Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti; senior adviser Symone Sanders; deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield; and Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens. The latter has always played a big role in Biden’s campaigns and in these sessions, she’s the one who can offer perhaps the most unvarnished advice or criticism of the candidate, or with a facial expression send nonverbal cues he’ll pick up about whether he’s on track.

Those who have helped prepare Biden in the past say part of his formula involves not just getting the facts and policy details right, but making sure it matches his voice. And that’s why the more formal prep this week was just the end of a months-long process that involved informal sessions with advisers around other campaign events, where he’d be updated on developments and talk through potential responses. For Biden, a big part of his practice is the repetition, getting comfortable with the syntax and making sure it is authentic to his voice.

More than anything, aides say to expect to see Biden doing all he can to return the conversations to several main “pillars” — the pandemic, the economy, and the “battle for the soul of the nation."

Team Trump