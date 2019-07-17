Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee and CNN announced on Wednesday the 20 candidates that will be invited to participate in the second Democratic presidential primary debate at the end of the month.
The candidates invited to participate in that debate were:
Sen. Michael Bennet
Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Cory Booker
Gov. Steve Bullock
Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Sec. Julian Castro
Mayor Bill de Blasio
Rep. John Delaney
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Sen. Kamala Harris*
Gov. John Hickenlooper
Gov. Jay Inslee
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Rep. Beto O’Rourke
Rep. Tim Ryan
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Ms. Marianne Williamson
Mr. Andrew Yang
Candidates were able to qualify for the debate by getting support from at least 1 percent of voters polled in at least three national polls or early state polls, or by raising money from 65,000 unique donors. Most candidates qualified by meeting both criteria. Bennet, Bullock, de Blasio, Delaney, Hickenlooper, and Ryan qualified through polling only.
Not everyone who was on the first debate stage last month, hosted by NBC News, will be taking the stage this time around. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., has since dropped out of the race. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who did not make the cut for the NBC debate, will take his spot at the CNN debate.
The debate will be held in Detroit, Mich., and will be broken out into two nights, July 30 and 31. Ten candidates will be on the stage each night. The DNC and CNN will hold a random drawing Thursday night to determine the lineup for each night.