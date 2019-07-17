Breaking News Emails

By Lauren Egan

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee and CNN announced on Wednesday the 20 candidates that will be invited to participate in the second Democratic presidential primary debate at the end of the month.

The candidates invited to participate in that debate were:

Sen. Michael Bennet

Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

Gov. Steve Bullock

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sec. Julian Castro

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Rep. John Delaney

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kamala Harris*

Gov. John Hickenlooper

Gov. Jay Inslee

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Rep. Tim Ryan

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Ms. Marianne Williamson

Mr. Andrew Yang

Gov. Bullock preps for debate, takes aim at Iowa

July 17, 201914:27

Candidates were able to qualify for the debate by getting support from at least 1 percent of voters polled in at least three national polls or early state polls, or by raising money from 65,000 unique donors. Most candidates qualified by meeting both criteria. Bennet, Bullock, de Blasio, Delaney, Hickenlooper, and Ryan qualified through polling only.

Not everyone who was on the first debate stage last month, hosted by NBC News, will be taking the stage this time around. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., has since dropped out of the race. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who did not make the cut for the NBC debate, will take his spot at the CNN debate.

The debate will be held in Detroit, Mich., and will be broken out into two nights, July 30 and 31. Ten candidates will be on the stage each night. The DNC and CNN will hold a random drawing Thursday night to determine the lineup for each night.

