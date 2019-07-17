Breaking News Emails

By Lauren Egan

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee and CNN announced on Wednesday the 20 candidates who will be invited to participate in the second Democratic presidential primary debate at the end of the month.

The invited candidates were:

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

Joe Biden, former vice president

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Julián Castro, former HUD secretary

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York

John Delaney, former Maryland congressman

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Beto O’Rourke, former Texas congressman

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, author

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Gov. Bullock preps for debate, takes aim at Iowa

July 17, 201914:27

Candidates qualified for the debate by getting support from at least 1 percent of voters in at least three national polls or early state polls, or by raising money from 65,000 unique donors. Most candidates qualified by meeting both criteria. Bennet, Bullock, de Blasio, Delaney, Hickenlooper and Ryan qualified through polling only.

Not everyone who was on the first debate stage last month, hosted by NBC News, will be taking the stage this time around. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California has since dropped out of the race. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who did not make the cut for the NBC debate, will take his spot at the CNN debate.

The debate will be held in Detroit over two nights, July 30 and 31. Ten candidates will be on the stage each night. The DNC and CNN will hold a random drawing Thursday night to determine the lineup for each night.

