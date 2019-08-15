Breaking News Emails

By Stephanie Ruhle and Alex Johnson

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to drop out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, a source close to Hickenlooper told NBC News on Wednesday night.

Hickenlooper, who has struggled to top 1 percent in polling among Democratic candidates, is widely believed to be considering switching races to challenge Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. Polls indicate Hickenlooper would enter the Senate campaign with a large lead.

Hickenlooper considers Senate run as he lags in presidential polls

Early this month, Hickenlooper, 67, said in a Sirius radio interview that if he couldn't crack 2 percent in the Democratic field, "I'd be a fool to spend two years" running for president.

NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver reported this month that a Colorado political consultant had reserved several "Hickenlooper for Senate" web addresses.