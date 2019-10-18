Breaking News Emails
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hillary Clinton says she believes that the Russians have "got their eye on somebody who's currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate."
In a recent interview, Clinton didn't mention Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard by name, but added that she believes one candidate is "the favorite of the Russians." Some Democrats and critics have called Gabbard a Russian asset, which the Hawaii lawmaker blasted as "completely despicable" at this week's debate.
Gabbard also has defended Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Buttigieg and Gabbard spar on Syria policyOct. 16, 201901:47
Clinton made the comments during a podcast appearance on "Campaign HQ" with David Plouffe.
"She's the favorite of the Russians," Clinton said of the candidate she had in mind, "and that's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she's also a Russian asset."
Gabbard's campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.