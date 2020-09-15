Host tells Trump that Fox hasn't agreed he can come on air weekly like he wants

WASHINGTON — After President Donald Trump said twice during a lengthy interview Tuesday that he would appear on Fox News’ morning show once a week, one of the hosts indicated the network has not committed to it.

At the beginning of the phone interview that lasted more than 45 minutes on "Fox & Friends," Trump said he has agreed to appear on their show every week, likely on Mondays or Tuesdays.

"Like the old days," the president said.

Before signing off, Trump was asked if he plans to come on the show every week.

"We're gonna do it every week — every Monday, I think they said, and if we can't do it on a Monday, we'll do it on a Tuesday like we did today," Trump said.

But host Steve Doocy responded, "Mr. President, thank you very much. You may want to do it every week but Fox has not committed to that. We're going to take it on a case-by-case basis. And Joe Biden, as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president."

No response was heard from Trump.