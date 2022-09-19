House eyes vote on a new bipartisan bill to prevent another Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan duo on the Jan. 6 committee is rolling out legislation aimed at preventing future attempts to overturn elections, and House leaders are eyeing a vote as early as this week.

The bill by Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., centers on overhauling the Electoral Count Act, an archaic law that governs the counting of electoral votes, which former President Donald Trump and his allies sought to exploit to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election.

In an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday evening, Cheney and Lofgren said the bill would include four components. It would clarify that the vice president has "no authority or discretion to reject official state electoral slates, to delay the count in any material way, or to issue procedural rulings that have such an effect." It would raise the threshold for objecting to electoral votes from one member of the House and Senate to one-third of each chamber; it would make clear that "governors must transmit lawful election results to Congress," giving presidents the right to sue in federal court to ensure that. And it would prohibit states from changing their election rules retroactively after an election.

The legislation is expected to be introduced Monday and reviewed by the Rules Committee on Tuesday. Last week, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., notified members that the full House might consider the bill this week.

“Our proposal is intended to preserve the rule of law for all future presidential elections by ensuring that self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed,” Cheney and Lofgren wrote in the op-ed. “We look forward to working with our colleagues in the House and the Senate toward this goal.”

The measure takes a different approach than the Senate's version, which is the product of months of bipartisan negotiations and scheduled for a committee markup later this month. For instance, the Senate bill would require one-fifth of each chamber to force a vote to object to electors.

The Senate is moving toward voting on its bill in the lame-duck session between the Nov. 8 election and the seating of the new Congress on Jan. 3. Unlike the House, which needs only a simple majority to pass a bill, the Senate requires 60 to overcome a filibuster, meaning Democrats would need at least 10 Republican votes.

Last week, another bipartisan pair of lawmakers — Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Fred Upton, R-Mich. — rolled out a separate election reform bill that mirrored the Senate proposal, which was written by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

But in bringing the Cheney-Lofgren bill to the floor this week, House Democratic leaders are sending a clear signal about where their caucus stands on the issue. Democrats are expected to be unified behind the measure, which will also attract some Republican votes, although it's unclear how many.

"I support any legislation that will prevent another Jan. 6 and strengthen election integrity and protections in our great country," Gottheimer told NBC News on Monday. "The key is getting this done."