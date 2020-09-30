BREAKING: Presidential debate commission promises format changes after Tuesday night chaos

This is how much time the candidates spent attacking each other at the first presidential debate

We tracked the topics the candidates talked about during debate. Here’s what we found.
First 2020 presidential debate
Moderator Chris Wallace speaks to President Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 29, 2020.Melina Mara / The Washington Post via Getty Image
By Naitian Zhou, Robin Muccari and Nigel Chiwaya

It was fight night in Cleveland.

That’s what we found when we tracked the topics that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden touched on during Tuesday’s debate. Attacks dominated the night, from Biden attacking Trump on his taxes and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, to Trump’s assertion that Biden was “not smart.”

When they weren’t attacking each other, the economy, Covid-19 and the general election were the most-frequently touched-on topics. See the full breakdown of how much time the candidates spent on each topic below.

Read the liveblog from the first presidential debate.

Naitian Zhou
Image: Robin MuccariRobin Muccari

Robin Muccari is a data visualizations and graphics designer for NBC News Digital. 

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.