It was fight night in Cleveland.

That’s what we found when we tracked the topics that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden touched on during Tuesday’s debate. Attacks dominated the night, from Biden attacking Trump on his taxes and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, to Trump’s assertion that Biden was “not smart.”

When they weren’t attacking each other, the economy, Covid-19 and the general election were the most-frequently touched-on topics. See the full breakdown of how much time the candidates spent on each topic below.

