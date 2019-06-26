Breaking News Emails
NBC will be hosting the first debate of the Democratic presidential primary season — and the network is offering almost as many ways to watch as there are candidates.
Here's a cheat sheet on how and when to watch.
When is the first Democratic debate?
The debate will take place over two nights, June 26 and 27, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami. Each night will feature 10 candidates.
What time does the debate start, and how long is it?
The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET and ends at 11 p.m. ET both nights.
Candidate line-up
Appearing Wednesday:
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
Appearing Thursday:
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Michael Bennet
- Marianne Williamson
- Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Andrew Yang
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
What channel is the Democratic debate on?
The debate is being broadcast by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, and will air live across all three networks starting at 9 p.m. ET.
Telemundo will broadcast the debate in Spanish.
How to watch the Democratic debate online
The debate will stream online free on NBC News' digital platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News Mobile App and OTT apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, in addition to Telemundo's digital platforms.
NBC News will also stream the debates live and in full on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The networks will all feature full coverage and analysis of the debates, as will NBCNews.com, where real time coverage will include a live blog, fact checks and more.
NBC News NOW, the new streaming news service available through NBC's OTT apps and NBCNews.com, will host an hour-long pre-show and post-show each night. The programming will feature conversations from a student viewing party, a panel of experts, explainers and analysis."