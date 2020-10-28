Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters were left in the freezing cold for hours after a rally at an airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, with some walking around three miles to waiting buses and others being taken away in ambulances.

Many of those at the rally at the Eppley Airfield faced hours in long lines to get in and clogged parking lots and busy crowds to get out, hours after his Air Force One departed around 9 p.m. Crowds cleared about 12:30 a.m.

According to dispatches from Omaha Police department, recorded by radio communications platform, Broadcastify, at least 30 people including the elderly, an electric wheelchair user and a family with small children were among those requiring medical attention after hours of waiting in the cold at the rally at the Eppley Airfield.

President Donald Trump looks out at supporters at a campaign rally in Omaha on Tuesday. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

"Supporters of the president were brought in, but buses weren’t able to get back to transport people out. It’s freezing and snowy in Omaha tonight," Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt tweeted.

NBC News has reached out to the Trump campaign, Omaha Police Department, Omaha Fire/EMS and Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Omaha and has not yet received comment.

"There's an issue with a number of people unable to find their cars and wandering in the cold ... see if we can't get everybody reunited with a car," the Omaha Police Dispatch 1129 recording said, according to Broadcastify.

One officer advising 8 to 9 elderly people who are struggling. Seperate officer advising they have located an elderly party who is frozen cold unable to move with an altered mental status. — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) October 28, 2020

"I've got an elderly male that's down ten blocks...having a hard time breathing right now," audio on Omaha Police Dispatch 1100 said. While another refers to: "Subject says he's about to pass out."

The recordings say there were about "30 patient contacts" and 20 buses backed-up and creating jams as rally-goers had to be shuttled back to busy parking lots and exits. The dispatches also reference patients being taken to Creighton University Medical Center, NBC News reached out to the hospital but did not yet receive a response.

Ahead of the event, the Omaha Police Department warned on Twitter that "Parking at the TRUMP rally is full."

Parking at the TRUMP rally is full. Shuttles will no longer be transporting people to the event. You will not be able to access the rally by foot, UBER,or any other means of transportation. Parking is not allowed in surrounding neighborhoods, roadways or businesses. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) October 27, 2020

"Is there any place you would rather be than a Trump rally on about a 10 degree evening? ... It's cold out here but that's okay," Trump said as he arrived at Eppley Airfield wearing a heavy black coat and gloves.

Crowds cheered as he pretended to close up his coat.

Trump told the crowd he'd been to Wisconsin and Michigan earlier on Tuesday, where it had also been freezing and raining and thanked crowds for attending.

"I said I won't put on a hat because I'm gonna show you how tough we are," he said.

"It was pouring and it was freezing. It is the coldest right here, right? It is an honor to be with you, I have to say. When we win, you win, Nebraska wins and all of America wins."

Geoff Bennett and Alexandra Bacallao reported from Omaha. Caroline Radnofsky and Adela Suliman reported from London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.