Inside Trump's Tulsa rally, no distancing, few masks and plenty of doubt about coronavirus

TULSA — At the BOK Center where thousands gathered for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday, few of the president's supporters wore masks inside as they stood shoulder to shoulder.

Barbara Baccari, 59, of Tulsa, told NBC News that event organizers had asked attendees to put on their masks before entering the arena, but said they were free to remove them once inside.

"I think the CDC and the Democrats are escalating the virus. I know it's real, but I think they skew it. I’m not sure masks are even going to protect you," Baccari said, adding that she did not keep her mask on.

Supporters cheer before the start of a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, 2020. Sue Ogrocki / AP

Inside, as attendees waited for Trump to take the stage, virtually none of those assembled in front of the stage wore masks, and few throughout the rest of the arena had face covers. Some did but they were vastly outnumbered by those who didn't.

Teams of people wearing goggles, masks, gloves and blue gowns checked the temperatures of those entering and the Trump campaign offered face masks but there was no requirement that they be worn inside.

A maskless rallygoer waiting outside the venue said on MSNBC that he was aware of the risks, but remained unconvinced of the scale of the problem posed by the coronavirus.

"We had a friend who died from COVID, and his son was on a ventilator, he almost died," he said. "So we know it's real, but then at the same time you don't know what the facts are, you feel like maybe one side plays it one way and the other side plays it another."

Trump, the White House and the president's re-election campaign organization have faced criticism for hosting the event in an enclosed, 19,000-seat arena in Tulsa. The campaign has required all those in attendance to sign a digital waiver releasing the campaign and the president of any liability if they get sick.

Oklahoma's health department on Saturday reported more than 300 new cases of the virus, as the state's total number of confirmed cases surpassed 10,000, with 368 deaths.

Tulsa County, site of the president's campaign rally, leads the state in both categories, with a 100 percent spike in cases just this week, the highest in the state. Health officials there announced Saturday that 136 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed, the highest number yet to be reported in a single day in the state.

NBC News reported on Friday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx had both expressed concern in the last week over the safety of holding Saturday's rally in part because of the state's recent spike in cases.

Six members of Trump's campaign staff who had been in Tulsa for several days to set up for the his first campaign rally in months tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign announced Saturday, noting that they would not be in attendance at the event itself or in close contact with officials.

The president's campaign said they had performed hundreds of tests before the rally, his first since March 2.

The campaign has maintained that it is taking enough precautions to avoid a sudden uptick in cases.

"As previously announced, all rally attendees are given temperature checks before going through security, at which point they are given wristbands, face masks and hand sanitizer,” Murtaugh said.