Most Iowa Dems care more about beating Trump than issues, entrance poll shows

By a decisive margin, voters attending Iowa's Democratic presidential caucuses Monday said they preferred a nominee who is more likely to win the general election in November than a candidate who shares their positions on key issues, according to early data from the NBC News entrance poll.
When asked to choose, about two-thirds of voters — 63 percent — participating in the caucus said they would rather see the Democratic Party nominate a candidate who "can beat Donald Trump," while just one-third — 35 percent — want a nominee who "agrees with you on major issues."
The early data pointed to a generational divide as voters under 30 said they supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., while voters aged 65 and over said they favored former Vice President Joe Biden.
The early results found Sanders capturing the support of roughly half of caucusgoers aged 17-29, with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and Biden trailing well behind.
But among seniors, the early story was nearly the exact opposite: Biden was supported by nearly four in 10 participants aged 65 and over, followed by Buttigieg, Warren and Sanders.
Self-described liberals made up nearly 7 in 10 of those participating in the caucuses Monday, according to the early data. That is about the same as four years ago, but a big leap from the previous contested Democratic caucuses in 2008, when liberals made up just 54 percent of Democrats who showed up for that year's Iowa contest.
Monday's caucuses saw an uptick in late-deciding Democrats from 2016. About one-third of those participating said they waited until the last few days to make up their mind about whom to support, according to early data. That marks a substantial jump from four years ago, when just 16 percent of caucusgoers said they waited until this late to decide.
