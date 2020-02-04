Iowa caucus results slowed dramatically as state Democratic Party stresses 'quality control'

After 10 p.m. ET, no data had yet been made public in the first-in-the-nation voting state.
Image: Democrats Caucus In Iowa As The 2020 Presidential Nominating Process Begins
Officials from the 68th caucus precinct look over results of the first referendum count during a caucus event at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.Tom Brenner / Getty Images

By Maura Barrett and Daniel Arkin

Returns from the Iowa presidential caucuses were much slower than expected Monday night as the state Democratic Party said it was working on "quality control."

The party said it would release information about the results as soon as it passes quality control, adding that it was taking additional steps out of an abundance of caution.

"We are doing our quality control checks, making sure the numbers are accurate. People are still caucusing, we're working to report results soon," the party said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. ET, no results had been reported — a much slower process than had been expected. At about the same time in the 2016 caucuses, more than half the vote had been reported.

