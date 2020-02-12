Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns after caucus fiasco

The Iowa Democratic Party chairman is stepping down from his position, he announced on Wednesday, eight days after the Iowa caucuses became a national fiasco for the Democrats.
"The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night. As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party," Troy Price wrote in his resignation letter to the State Central Committee.
"While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult."
The party will hold a meeting to elect an interim chair on Saturday.