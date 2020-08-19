Jill Biden calls Trump's attacks on husband's cognitive abilities 'ridiculous'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Former second lady Jill Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s attacks against her husband and his cognitive abilities are “ridiculous.”

In an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show, host Savannah Guthrie asked Jill Biden whether a new Trump ad attacking the former vice president’s mental fitness is fair.

“No, no, it’s ridiculous. I mean Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day, talking to governors who are calling him, and Nancy Pelosi,” she said.

“He’s on the Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, he’s doing briefings. I mean, he doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning to 11 at night. So, that, you know, that’s ridiculous,” she added.

Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign released a digital ad this week that spliced clips of Biden from 2016 and from this cycle’s presidential race with the aim of showing him appearing to lose his train of thought.

Jill Biden’s remarks came a day after she delivered her convention speech in which he made the case for why her husband, who’s 77 years old, deserves to be president.

Last month, NBC News reported that the Trump campaign was pursuing attacks against Biden’s mental fitness. Campaign aides first said that it wouldn’t be the best strategy, but Trump overrode that guidance and pushed for attack ads that would make Biden come across as senile.