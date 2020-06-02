Joe Biden: George Floyd's final words 'I can't breathe' are a wake-up call 'for all of us'

PHILADELPHIA — Joe Biden will say in a speech Tuesday that George Floyd’s final words of not being able to breathe before dying in police custody last week in Minneapolis are a “wake-up call for our nation.”

“I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. George Floyd’s last words," the apparent 2020 Democratic presidential nominee is expected to say in a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, according to excerpts released by the campaign. "But they didn’t die with him. They’re still being heard. They’re echoing across this nation."

“They speak to a nation where every day, millions of people — not at the moment of losing their life, but in the course of living their life — are saying to themselves, 'I can’t breathe.' It’s a wake-up call for our nation, for all of us,” Biden will say.

The presidency, Biden adds, is a “big job,” and no one will get everything right, including himself if he is elected.

“But I promise you this: I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate. I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country — not use them for political gain," Biden says in his remarks. "I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me.”

Addressing Monday night's events outside the White House when police used tear gas against peaceful protesters to clear the area for President Donald Trump’s photo-up outside St. John’s Episcopal Church, Biden will say that, “We can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle, more interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care.”

Biden’s remarks come a day after he spoke to African American leaders and visited a church in Wilmington, Delaware. On Sunday, he visited a site in Wilmington where demonstrators had protested Floyd’s death.

The former vice president recently came under fire for telling a radio host and African American voters in an interview that "you ain’t black" if they back Trump's re-election. Biden later apologized for his comments, saying they were "really unfortunate" and that he "shouldn't have been such a wise guy."

"I shouldn't have been so cavalier in responding," he later said during a phone call with the National Black Chamber of Commerce. "No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.”