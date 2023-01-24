Judge to consider release of grand jury report on Trump Georgia election probe

A judge is set to hold a hearing Tuesday to consider whether to release a report by a Georgia special grand jury that conducted a criminal investigation into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully attempted to interfere with the 2020 election results.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will determine whether to release the report after hearing arguments from the district attorney’s office, news organizations and potentially attorneys representing witnesses in the grand jury’s investigation.

The attorneys representing Trump in the grand jury’s investigation told NBC News that they “will not be present nor participating” in Tuesday’s hearing. They asserted that Trump was never subpoenaed or asked to testify voluntarily before the special grand jury.

In their statement, Trump’s attorneys make no mention of any intention to fight the release of the report.

“Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded there were no violations of the law by President Trump,” they said.

McBurney said in a ruling this month that the special grand jury completed its final report and submitted it to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office. The judge did not indicate what the findings were, but the report is expected to include recommendations on possible criminal prosecution.

The special grand jury, which previously recommended that its report be made public, does not have the power to issue indictments. Willis will determine whether to present evidence to a grand jury for criminal indictments.

Willis called for the special grand jury last year because it has the authority to issue subpoenas for witnesses testimony. The panel has heard testimony from multiple figures in Trump’s inner circle, including attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Top Georgie officials, such as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — whom Trump and his allies attempted to pressure into overturning the 2020 election results — also testified.

Willis opened the investigation in early 2021 after a recording of a phone call in January that year between Trump and Raffensperger surfaced. The then-president told Raffensperger that he could “find” votes needed to overturn Joe Biden’s victory the 2020 election. "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump said in the call.

In a post on his social media platform on Tuesday, Trump repeated his often-stated claim that the call was "PERFECT, nothing done or said wrong."