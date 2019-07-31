Breaking News Emails
By NBC News
Follow NBC News' live blog for the latest news and updates on Night Two of the second Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle, hosted by CNN on Wednesday.
Ten candidates will face off again tonight in Detroit, including former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris at center stage. Expect the lower-polling candidates to try to make a splash and boost their chances of qualifying for the third debate in September.
