In key battlegrounds, voters of color see ballots marked for rejection at higher rates

Mail ballots returned by voters of color in two swing states where the race between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tight are being flagged for errors and possible rejectionat disproportionately high rates, according to an analysis by NBC News and TargetSmart.

NBC News and TargetSmart reviewed data on more than 60,000 spoiled ballots in 11 states, including two — Florida and Georgia — which have released the number of ballots flagged for errors or rejection as broken down by race. More than 7,900 ballots cast by Black, Hispanic, and Asian voters in those two states have been marked for voter errors at higher rates than white voters. However, the data from the 11 states shows a low rejection rate overall.

In Florida, election officials have flagged Black, Hispanic and Asian voters at twice the rate of white voters. Election officials are working to contact individual voters with problem ballots, and they have until Nov. 5 to rectify — or “cure” — their ballot for it to count. The most common reason a ballot is marked for rejection in Florida is because a voter did not sign the envelope, according to the early data.

In Georgia, where election officials in some counties told NBC News they have not finished counting all the ballots they've received, early number show stark racial disparities. Officials have flagged Asian voters' mail ballots at nearly three times the rate of white voters, and Black voters at over two times the rate of white voters' mail ballots. Hispanic voters' ballots were flagged at twice the rate of white ballots.

Georgia considers these ballots rejected, but officials will notify voters and those ballots won’t be officially tossed until after Election Day. Georgia voters can cure their ballots, but only a handful have done so, according to the secretary of state’s office.

These disparities appear in line with data on ballot rejections in years past, when mail voting was less widespread. NBC News reported on the racial disparities in mail voting earlier this year.

Daniel A. Smith, a political science professor at the University of Florida who has been studying the effects of mail election regulations on the 2020 election, said there are institutional factors that disproportionately affect voters of color.

Studies also show that racial inequalities exist at every level of American elections: Voters of color wait longer in line to vote, they're less likely to have their questions answered by election officials, and sometimes have less efficient mail service. The vast majority of Black voters have historically voted in person, and inexperience voting by mail can leave voters more likely to make unconscious errors, too.

Broadly, the data reveals a low rejection rate. Approximately 0.27 percent of mail ballots in the 11 states examined have been flagged for errors. Not all of the 60,000 ballots will be rejected, though: many states give voters an opportunity to fix — or “cure” — problem ballots, which are often due to small errors like a missing signature. When all the ballots are counted, the overall rejection is likely to rise, since late arrivals are the number one reason mail ballots are rejected.

A plurality, 44 percent, of the spoiled ballots come from Democrats, who are voting by mail more than Republicans in the 2020 election. While Trump has warned falsely and frequently that mail voting is riddled with fraud, rejected or spoiled ballots are not proof of anything nefarious. The vast majority of flagged or rejected ballots are voter stumbles, according to experts.

Colorado has the highest number of spoiled ballots of the 11 states reviewed by NBC News and TargetSmart, with 14,106 ballots marked as spoiled. More than 12,000 of those ballots are due to signature discrepancies.

“Vote-by-mail is a different system; it has different set of rules. The lack of familiarity can lead to higher rejection rates,” said Smith. He said inexperience voting by mail makes a voter more likely to have their ballot rejected, regardless of age or race.

Younger voters also saw higher rejection rates in eight of the 11 states with age data, another trend that's been seen in previous elections.

Nearly 2 percent of Colorado voters under 30 had a spoiled ballot. In Florida, voters under 30 were four times as likely to have their ballots flagged as voters over 65. Experts say that first-time voters are more likely to make mistakes when voting by mail.

Democrats, who have championed mail voting, are working to try and reduce the number of ballots that are eventually rejected, according to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

“If you look in Pennsylvania, we’ve spent millions of dollars in voter education which is not something we always do at this point in the campaign – usually it’s just Get Out the Vote,” he told NBC News earlier this month. “We’ve done digital ads on here’s how you vote absentee, you put your [ballot] back in the security envelope.”

Perez said there are Democratic volunteers reaching out to voters with spoiled ballots in North Carolina.

“Every Tuesday, every county releases names of people who have defective ballot and because we have a pretty robust voter file, we have the capacity to contact these people,” he said.