Lindsey Graham tries to hold on in tight S.C. Senate race

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Senator Lindsey Graham is in the political fight of his life less than a month out from Election Day. In the solid Republican state, Graham finds himself in a dead heat with his well-funded Democratic challenger, former S.C. Democratic chairman Jamie Harrison, who has defied expectations.

South Carolina is rarely a battleground outside of presidential primaries, and the last time the state elected a Democrat was Fritz Hollings who served from 1996-2004. Now the state has been put into a growing mix of Republican-held Senate seats that will determine control of the upper chamber for the next two years.

A series of factors are making the race far more competitive than most thought just six months ago, including a divisive president who is shedding support among women and independents as well as African American enthusiasm for Harrison and the Democratic presidential ticket.

A recent Quinnipiac poll showed the race tied at 48 percent among likely voters and the political handicapping Cook Political Report Wednesday changed the race's outlook from "lean Republican" to "toss up."

And President Donald Trump's Tuesday declaration that he would no longer support another Covid-19 relief package from Congress was another potential blow to Graham, who tweeted Wednesday urging the president and Senate Republicans to take another look at making a deal.

Through all the noise from the White House, Graham has tried to balance an appeal to independent women and Trump’s base, two constituencies that are far part on the issues.

Graham has wagered that tying himself closely to the president will help his re-election chances. But he is not as popular as the president in the state. In the Quinnipiac poll, 86 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Graham, compared to the president who enjoys a 93 percent favorable rating from his party.

Graham’s challenge is to ensure that the most loyal Trump supporter also votes for him, instead of leaving the Senate race blank on the ballot.

For his part, Harrison is attempting to highlight those divides, flooding the airwaves, especially in the parts of the state where conservative voters are more likely to hold Graham’s support for comprehensive immigration reform and his criticism of the president in 2016 against him when the senator famously called Trump a "con man" among other things.

As of October 1, Harrison and Democratic allies have spent $29 million on television advertising compared to just $10.7 million by Graham and Republicans, according to ad tracking from Advertising Analytics. And 25 percent of pro-Harrison advertising has been in the northwestern parts of the state, which include Greenville and Spartanburg, where Trump has significant support.

Graham, who is hoping to win his fourth term, is hoping that his leading role in confirming Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett and will help shore up his support among the Republican base and convince center-right leaning independents, including women, to back him.

“We're not going to stop doing our job in Washington as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, I promise you,” Graham said at the first debate against Harrison at Allen University, an HBCU in Columbia, on Saturday. “We're going to get judge Barrett on the court safely.”

Jack, a voter here who would not provide his last name, told NBC News that he remains supportive of Graham and the push to confirm Barrett ahead of Election Day. “I just think he’s been tried and true,” he said of the senator.

Harrison’s campaign has hit Graham for reversing his pledge not to take up a nomination in an Election Year, highlighting the senator's now-famous statements about such timing in both 2016 and 2018.

“Your promise was that no judicial nominee should be considered or approved or what have you, in the last year of an election,” Harrison said to Graham during their debate.

He called on Graham to “just be a man of it and stand up and say, ‘you know what, I changed my mind.’”

Travis Holmes, who voted Monday in North Charleston during the first day of in-person absentee voting. He said he has supported Graham in the past but he voted for Harrison on Monday“because of the flip-flopping.”

“I will vote for Lindsey Graham if he is consistent but how can I vote if he’s not consistent,” Holmes said.

Meanwhile, Graham is attempting to also dig into Harrison’s lead among Independents, especially women. The Quinnipiac poll reveals that Harrison is leading Graham among Independents 54 percent to 39 percent. And both Biden and Harrison are leading their respective challengers among women by 10 points.

To do that, Graham is painting Harrison as a far-left liberal, tying him to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The left is “nuts,” Graham said at the debate, using their anger at confirming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “They hate me. This is not about Mr. Harrison,” Graham said.

Harrison promises to be an “independent voice” for South Carolina. Harrison said he doesn’t support defunding the police nor the Green New Deal, which he calls “too partisan and too expensive.”

While the polling is close, the Democrat still has to overcome the fact that South Carolina is conservative.

There is no party-based voter registration here, but exit polls from 2016 show that Republicans make up about 46 percent of the electorate, Democrats around 27 percent and independents about 26 percent, proving difficult for a Democrat to win statewide here.

The Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC to help elect Senate Republicans, invested $10 million to help Graham last week. The investment came days after the Senate Democrats’ super PAC, Senate Majority Fund, threw in another $6.5 million for Harrison — both are significant amounts of money in the inexpensive media markets of South Carolina.

In-person absentee voting began Monday with longs lines stretching outside polling sites. The State Commission on Elections has already issues more than 350,000 absentee ballots, more than a month before Election Day.

If Harrison does upset Graham, South Carolina, the first state to secede from the union for slavery, would be the first state to have two black senators — one from each party.