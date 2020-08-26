SEE NEW POSTS

RNC celebrates Henderson’s role in civil rights movement while Trump criticizes anti-racism protesters On Feb. 1, 1960, four students from the historically black college North Carolina A&T walked into a whites-only Greenboro dinner to order lunch and stayed at the counter until closing, demanding to be served. The next day, more students joined — including RNC speaker Clarence Henderson — in what would be a series of protests that propelled the civil rights movement. Their actions inspired similar protests across the segregated South, which then led to the federal law that prohibited segregation in public places. The RNC's celebration of Henderson's civil rights activism is in stark contrast with President Trump’s frequent criticism of civil rights protesters. Earlier this year, Trump called largely peaceful protesters, who were outraged by the murder of George Floyd, “thugs” and saying that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” He has also over the years been sharply critical of athletes' attempts to call attention to racism by taking a knee during the national anthem. Civil rights activist encourages peaceful protesting at 2020 RNC Aug. 27, 2020 03:50 Share this -







Fact check: Cawthorn said James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence. He didn't. North Carolina Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25, urged viewers to consult their U.S. history books in his speech Wednesday night. But he gets a few things wrong. "If you don't think young people can change the world, then you just don't know American history," Cawthorn said. "George Washington was 21 when he received his first military commission. Abe Lincoln — 22 when he first ran for office. And my personal favorite, James Madison was just 25 years old when he signed the Declaration of Independence." Madison, considered one of the country's Founding Fathers, didn’t sign the Declaration of Independence. Washington was actually 20 at the time of his first commission, and Lincoln was 23 when he first ran for office. Share this -







Trump has arrived at Fort McHenry for Pence's speech President Trump and first lady Melania Trump exited Marine One and are making their way to the speech location. Share this -







The audience is ready for Pence at Fort McHenry Vice President Mike Pence is getting ready to speak at Fort McHenry, and he'll have an audience. The attendees include Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi. Fox News’ Sean Hannity has a riser set up off to the side. The audience looks to be about 100 people, with seats about an arm's length apart. Share this -







Former NFL player claims Trump never called white nationalist rallygoers 'very fine people' Jack Brewer, a former NFL player, said it was a lie that President Trump called white nationalist rallygoers in Charlottesville, Virginia "very fine people." After counter-protesters clashed with the 2017 white nationalist rally, Trump said, “You also had people that were very fine people on both sides.” Brewer: Biden and Harris ‘responsible for locking Black men up’ Aug. 27, 2020 04:27 Brewer was one of a handful of former Black football players, including Burgess Owens and Herschel Walker, who spoke on Trump’s behalf at the convention as he seeks to get his poll numbers with Black Americans to tick slightly upwards. Earlier this month, Brewer was charged with insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission. His charge is tied to civil, not criminal, penalties. Share this -







Lou Holtz attacks Biden as 'Catholic in Name Only' Former football coach Lou Holtz gave a speech on Wednesday night hoping to boost the religious case for Trump's re-election, a common thread in several of the convention’s speeches. "One of the important reasons he has my trust is because nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn than President Trump," he said. "The Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history. They and other politicians are 'Catholics in Name Only' and abandon innocent lives. President Trump protects those lives. I trust President Trump." Biden's Roman Catholic faith has been a central part of his life and political career spanning decades. The GOP convention has received criticism for its overt themes of castigating those who are not pro-life. The Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest, tweeted Wednesday night, "Pro life means pro all lives, not pro some lives.” "Pro life means reverencing not just the unborn child, but the Black person whose life is endangered, the inmate on death row, the starving homeless person, the migrant family,” he said. Holtz: Biden, Harris are 'Catholics in Name Only' Aug. 27, 2020 05:04 Share this -







McEnany and Conway seek to fix Trump’s 'caring' deficit On the third night of the RNC, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and departing counselor Kellyanne Conway focused their speeches on describing President Trump as a caring person, an issue on which he struggles in polls. McEnany spoke of how he called to care for her while she underwent a preventative mastectomy. "The same way President Trump has supported me, he supports you," she said. "I see it every day." Conway said she has "seen firsthand, many times, the president comforting and encouraging a child who has lost a parent, a parent who has lost a child, a worker who lost his job, an adolescent who lost her way to drugs. Don’t lose hope, he has told them." Trump trails Biden by 11 points in a recent CNN poll testing the often-important question of which candidate "cares about people like you." A recent YouGov poll found Trump was nine points underwater on whether he "cares about people like you,” while Joe Biden was six points in positive territory on the same question. Share this -





