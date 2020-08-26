SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Dan Crenshaw says ISIS is defeated. The U.S. military says it is not. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a rising star in the party, said Wednesday: “The defeat of ISIS was the result of America believing in our heroes, our president having their backs and rebuilding our military so we'd have what we needed to finish the mission.” But the United States military says ISIS hasn’t been defeated. Although it is true that the violent extremist group last year lost the last of its territory in Iraq and Syria, and that its leader was killed in a U.S-led air strike, the Pentagon warns that the group has since found safe havens in the region and is seeking to build a caliphate. “While ISIS no longer has the ability to hold ground, the terrorist organization isn't completely defeated,” reads an article published two weeks ago by the U.S. Department of Defense, which quoted Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. saying that defeating the group will require a plan for displaced Syrian refugees and for local forces to be able to combat ISIS on their own. Crenshaw’s depiction mirrors Trump’s rhetoric, which some of his own allies have rejected. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a frequent golfing partner of the president, said last October on Fox News: “The biggest lie being told by the administration is that ISIS has been defeated.” Share this -







RNC crowded out on social and search by a busy news day The third night of the RNC has some tough competition: numerous major news events. Hurricane Laura, the NBA boycott and Tuesday night's shooting in Kenosha have rendered the convention an also-ran on Twitter and in Google's search engine. As of Wednesday night, no RNC-related topics showed up in Twitter's trending tab or in Google's real-time search trends. Share this -







Pence expected to address race amid unrest in Wisconsin Mike Pence is set to deliver a “brighter vision" of Donald Trump’s second-term agenda and may touch broadly on issues of race and police shootings, a source familiar with the speech told NBC News. The source said Pence will give a policy-heavy speech that draws contrasts with Joe Biden and will acknowledge that it’s a volatile time in the U.S., pointing to the pandemic and protests. While Pence’s speech is set to highlight Trump’s second-term agenda, the president himself has at times struggled to articulate what he seeks to accomplish in his second term. "I would strengthen what we’ve done and I would do new things,” Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday. His campaign released bullet points ahead of the RNC outlining what the Trump second-term agenda is. Share this -







Kellyanne Conway says RNC speech will be 'positive' Kellyanne Conway gave NBC News a brief preview of her remarks to the RNC this evening. "I wrote them myself," she said, saying her goal is “Illustrating the "real people impact" of the President's policies. "It is positive and I am grateful." Conway who is leaving the White House and federal employment says she is making this appearance in her personal capacity. Share this -







RNC speakers with a past: Allegations of plagiarism, hostility to immigrants, QAnon and anti-Muslim bias Critics are calling for one of Wednesday's RNC speakers to be removed from the lineup because of plagiarism allegations and QAnon ties — and he's not the only speaker with ties to the conspiracy theory and who has made controversial remarks. Burgess Owens, a Republican congressional candidate in Utah, plagiarized numerous passages in his 2018 book "Why I Stand: From Freedom to the Killing Fields of Socialism," according to an analysis by Media Matters. The Utah Democratic Party has called for his removal from the lineup, with chair Jeff Merchant saying, "People who cheat are not the type of leaders need or want." Conservative Trump critic Bill Kristol tweeted on Tuesday, "Will the RNC disinvite the plagiarist scheduled to speak tomorrow night?" A Republican and former Utah lawmaker, Sheryl Atkins, also called for the RNC to boot Owens because of his ties to QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that idolizes President Donald Trump and talks about the arrest and execution of his enemies. Owens appeared on a YouTube show affiliated with the movement earlier this year. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Two of Trump's biggest impeachment defenders to speak Wednesday Reps. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin, both of New York, will speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. Both Zeldin and Stefanik boosted their profiles and caught Trump’s eye as two of his most vociferous defenders during his impeachment late last year and into the start of 2020. Zeldin and Stefanik follow other Trump impeachment defenders like Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz. On Tuesday, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a member of Trump’s impeachment defense team, reprised her role, offering misleading attacks on Joe Biden’s family. Share this -







Trump to join Pence at Fort McHenry President Trump will be joining Mike Pence at Fort McHenry on Wednesday to honor the invited guests in the audience, including Medal of Honor recipients, frontline workers, military veterans, firefighters, and police officers. Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday, but he has appeared on camera during every night of the convention so far. Share this -







A brief explainer on Fort McHenry, site of Pence's RNC speech Mike Pence will be speaking Wednesday from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where he will deliver his keynote speech at the Republican National Convention. The fort, a national historical site, was key in the War of 1812, specifically the battle of Baltimore, where it defended Baltimore Harbor from British attack. A flag that flew above the fort served as inspiration for "The Star Spangled Banner." Earlier this week, a brick walkway at the historic site was damaged by crews setting up for Pence's speech. Share this -







Intelligence officials haven't seen anything to back up claims of foreign meddling in mail-in voting Despite concerns expressed by President Trump and Attorney General Barr about voting by mail, including the possibility of printing counterfeit ballots, an intelligence official said Wednesday that no such effort has been detected. "We have no information or intelligence that any nation state threat actor is engaging in any kind of activity to undermine any part of the mail-in vote or ballot," the official said. A U.S. intelligence official said the only successful attacks seen so far have broadly targeted government computer networks, and "none have inhibited the ability for people to vote or the integrity of the process." And in a major change from four years ago, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI now tell both local and state officials about any attempted hostile intrusions. In the past, such attempts sometimes went unreported because of concerns about sharing intelligence information. States independently conduct their elections, and that lack of centralization turns out to be an asset. "It's very difficult for an adversary to meddle with the actual vote count," an FBI official said. As for concerns about domestic mail voter fraud, an FBI official said it would be "extraordinarily difficult to change a federal election outcome through this type of fraud alone, given the range of processes that would need to be compromised at the local level." Share this -





