SEE NEW POSTS

South Dakota’s governor rails against U.S. cities, but her comments don't add up South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem claimed cities across the country "are being overrun by violent mobs" in her convention speech, which came hours after a pro-police 17-year-old allegedly shot and killed multiple people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. “From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs,” Noem said. “The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder.” “People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t — good, hard-working Americans — are left to fend for themselves.” But critics hit back at the remarks online, saying her characterization of what’s going on in American cities is inaccurate. In fact, the places she cited have been adding population. Seattle is up 23.8 percent since 2010, the Census Bureau reports. DC is up 17.3 percent. Portland has added 12.2 percent to its population. And New York, which doesn’t have a lot of extra space, is 2 percent more crowded. Her comments also ignore that the exodus from U.S. cities into the suburbs began with the pandemic, which has allowed more people to work remotely. South Dakota governor: 'Our founding principles are under attack' Aug. 27, 2020 04:06 Share this -







Fact check: Dan Crenshaw says ISIS is defeated. The U.S. military says it is not. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a rising star in the party, said Wednesday: “The defeat of ISIS was the result of America believing in our heroes, our president having their backs and rebuilding our military so we'd have what we needed to finish the mission.” But the United States military says ISIS hasn’t been defeated. Although it is true that the violent extremist group last year lost the last of its territory in Iraq and Syria, and that its leader was killed in a U.S-led air strike, the Pentagon warns that the group has since found safe havens in the region and is seeking to build a caliphate. “While ISIS no longer has the ability to hold ground, the terrorist organization isn't completely defeated,” reads an article published two weeks ago by the U.S. Department of Defense, which quoted Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. saying that defeating the group will require a plan for displaced Syrian refugees and for local forces to be able to combat ISIS on their own. Crenshaw’s depiction mirrors Trump’s rhetoric, which some of his own allies have rejected. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a frequent golfing partner of the president, said last October on Fox News: “The biggest lie being told by the administration is that ISIS has been defeated.” Share this -







RNC crowded out on social and search by a busy news day The third night of the RNC has some tough competition: numerous major news events. Hurricane Laura, the NBA boycott and Tuesday night's shooting in Kenosha have rendered the convention an also-ran on Twitter and in Google's search engine. As of Wednesday night, no RNC-related topics showed up in Twitter's trending tab or in Google's real-time search trends. Share this -







Pence expected to address race amid unrest in Wisconsin Mike Pence is set to deliver a “brighter vision" of Donald Trump’s second-term agenda and may touch broadly on issues of race and police shootings, a source familiar with the speech told NBC News. The source said Pence will give a policy-heavy speech that draws contrasts with Joe Biden and will acknowledge that it’s a volatile time in the U.S., pointing to the pandemic and protests. While Pence’s speech is set to highlight Trump’s second-term agenda, the president himself has at times struggled to articulate what he seeks to accomplish in his second term. "I would strengthen what we’ve done and I would do new things,” Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday. His campaign released bullet points ahead of the RNC outlining what the Trump second-term agenda is. Share this -







Kellyanne Conway says RNC speech will be 'positive' Kellyanne Conway gave NBC News a brief preview of her remarks to the RNC this evening. "I wrote them myself," she said, saying her goal is “Illustrating the "real people impact" of the President's policies. "It is positive and I am grateful." Conway who is leaving the White House and federal employment says she is making this appearance in her personal capacity. Share this -







RNC speakers with a past: Allegations of plagiarism, hostility to immigrants, QAnon and anti-Muslim bias Critics are calling for one of Wednesday's RNC speakers to be removed from the lineup because of plagiarism allegations and QAnon ties — and he's not the only speaker with ties to the conspiracy theory and who has made controversial remarks. Burgess Owens, a Republican congressional candidate in Utah, plagiarized numerous passages in his 2018 book "Why I Stand: From Freedom to the Killing Fields of Socialism," according to an analysis by Media Matters. The Utah Democratic Party has called for his removal from the lineup, with chair Jeff Merchant saying, "People who cheat are not the type of leaders need or want." Conservative Trump critic Bill Kristol tweeted on Tuesday, "Will the RNC disinvite the plagiarist scheduled to speak tomorrow night?" A Republican and former Utah lawmaker, Sheryl Atkins, also called for the RNC to boot Owens because of his ties to QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that idolizes President Donald Trump and talks about the arrest and execution of his enemies. Owens appeared on a YouTube show affiliated with the movement earlier this year. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Two of Trump's biggest impeachment defenders to speak Wednesday Reps. Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin, both of New York, will speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. Both Zeldin and Stefanik boosted their profiles and caught Trump’s eye as two of his most vociferous defenders during his impeachment late last year and into the start of 2020. Zeldin and Stefanik follow other Trump impeachment defenders like Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz. On Tuesday, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a member of Trump’s impeachment defense team, reprised her role, offering misleading attacks on Joe Biden’s family. Share this -







Trump to join Pence at Fort McHenry President Trump will be joining Mike Pence at Fort McHenry on Wednesday to honor the invited guests in the audience, including Medal of Honor recipients, frontline workers, military veterans, firefighters, and police officers. Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday, but he has appeared on camera during every night of the convention so far. Share this -







A brief explainer on Fort McHenry, site of Pence's RNC speech Mike Pence will be speaking Wednesday from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, where he will deliver his keynote speech at the Republican National Convention. The fort, a national historical site, was key in the War of 1812, specifically the battle of Baltimore, where it defended Baltimore Harbor from British attack. A flag that flew above the fort served as inspiration for "The Star Spangled Banner." Earlier this week, a brick walkway at the historic site was damaged by crews setting up for Pence's speech. Share this -





