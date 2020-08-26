SEE NEW POSTS

McEnany and Conway seek to fix Trump's 'caring' deficit On the third night of the RNC, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and departing counselor Kellyanne Conway focused their speeches on describing President Trump as a caring person, an issue on which he struggles in polls. McEnany spoke of how he called to care for her while she underwent a preventative mastectomy. "The same way President Trump has supported me, he supports you," she said. "I see it every day." Conway said she has "seen firsthand, many times, the president comforting and encouraging a child who has lost a parent, a parent who has lost a child, a worker who lost his job, an adolescent who lost her way to drugs. Don't lose hope, he has told them." Trump trails Biden by 11 points in a recent CNN poll testing the often-important question of which candidate "cares about people like you." A recent YouGov poll found Trump was nine points underwater on whether he "cares about people like you," while Joe Biden was six points in positive territory on the same question.







Fact check: Would Biden's plan raise taxes by $4 trillion? Yes, but it targets top earners. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said that the Democratic nominee Joe Biden wants to levy "$4 trillion in new taxes" on "American workers, entrepreneurs and small businesses." It's true that Biden's tax proposals are estimated to raise taxes by approximately $4 trillion over 10 years, but Stefanik's claim that Biden wants to tax middle class workers and small businesses is false. Biden's tax plan, aimed at making the ultra-wealthy and major corporations pay more, would raise taxes on high earners and includes proposals to tax capital gains at the same rate as ordinary income for people making more than $1 million a year and roll back President Trump's tax cuts for people making more than $400,000. He also wants to raise the corporate tax rate and create tax minimums for corporate profits and corporations' foreign earnings. In a recent interview, Biden said Americans making less than $400,000 a year and "Mom and Pop businesses that employ less than 50 people" wouldn't see a tax increase. The Tax Foundation and the Tax Policy Center have both reviewed the proposals and found that the top 5 percent of taxpayers would be most affected.







Kellyanne Conway's RNC speech is a signal to suburban women White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, who managed President Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, gave a speech Wednesday night that both tried to humanize the president and signal to women in America's suburbs — a crucial voting bloc for the campaign. "This has been a century worth celebrating, but also a reminder that our democracy is young and fragile. A woman in a leadership role still can seem novel. Not so for President Trump," she said. "For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men." Conway, one of the president's longest-serving advisers, is leaving her post at the end of the month. Watch Kellyanne Conway's full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 27, 2020 05:03







Fact check: Kayleigh McEnany misleads on Trump and pre-existing conditions White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told a compelling story about her battle with a BRCAII genetic mutation, a pre-existing condition. She said President Trump personally reached out to check on her and care for her as she sought a preventative mastectomy. "I know him well," McEnany said. "And I can tell you that this president stands by Americans with pre-existing conditions." Trump's policy record on pre-existing conditions, however, tells a different story. He has fought for legislation that would undo the Affordable Care Act and weaken those protections. He's currently supporting a lawsuit that would wipe out current safeguards for pre-existing conditions, without offering a replacement plan. The president has also used his executive authority to expand the use of short-term health plans, which are less expensive but not required to cover pre-existing medical conditions.







McEnany opens about about health scare, but misses key fact White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday to talk about how President Trump supported her while she underwent a preventative mastectomy. "It was my doctor, informing me that I had tested positive for the BRCAII genetic mutation— a mutation that put my chances of breast cancer at 84 percent," she said, adding, "In my family, eight women were diagnosed with breast cancer — several in their 20s. I now faced the same prospect. For nearly a decade, I was routinely at my cancer hospital, getting MRIs and ultrasounds and participating in necessary surveillance." She said Trump called to check on her shortly after the procedure. "Choosing to have a preventative mastectomy was the hardest decision I have made," she said. "But supporting President Trump, who will protect my daughter and our children's future, was the easiest." What McEnany didn't say is the Affordable Care Act, one of President Obama's signature policy achievements, made insurance coverage for BRCA gene testing mandatory for women who meet certain criteria, not only those who can afford to pay for testing out of pocket. Trump and Republicans have tried repeatedly to repeal and replace the landmark health care law. Watch Kayleigh McEnany's full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 27, 2020 05:05







Rep. Dan Crenshaw honors front-line workers in RNC speech Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL and a rising star in the party, kicked off Night 3 of the RNC by honoring those who have served in battle in the U.S. armed forces and also those who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since 9/11, I've seen America's heroes up close. Some of them saved my life. Some of them saved many other's lives. Many of them never made it home," he said. "But America's heroism is not relegated to the battlefield." He added: "Every single day we see them… if you just know where to look. It's the nurse who volunteers for back to back shifts caring for COVID patients because she feels that's her duty. It's the parent who will re-learn algebra because there's no way they're letting their kid fall behind while schools are closed." There have been nearly 6 million confirmed cases and more than 180,000 deaths in U.S., according to an NBC News tally. The administration has been routinely criticized for its lackluster response to the pandemic. Rep. Dan Crenshaw: 'America's heroism is not relegated to the battlefield' Aug. 27, 2020 03:39






