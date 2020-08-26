SEE NEW POSTS

The audience is ready for Pence at Fort McHenry Vice President Mike Pence is getting ready to speak at Fort McHenry, and he'll have an audience. The attendees include Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi. Fox News’ Sean Hannity has a riser set up off to the side. The audience looks to be about 100 people, with seats about an arm's length apart. Share this -







Former NFL player claims Trump never called white nationalist rallygoers 'very fine people' Jack Brewer, a former NFL player, said it was a lie that President Trump called white nationalist rallygoers in Charlottesville, Virginia "very fine people." After counter-protesters clashed with the 2017 white nationalist rally, Trump said, “You also had people that were very fine people on both sides.” Brewer was one of a handful of former Black football players, including Burgess Owens and Herschel Walker, who spoke on Trump’s behalf at the convention as he seeks to get his poll numbers with Black Americans to tick slightly upwards. Earlier this month, Brewer was charged with insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission. His charge is tied to civil, not criminal, penalties. Share this -







Lou Holtz attacks Biden as 'Catholic in Name Only' Former football coach Lou Holtz gave a speech on Wednesday night hoping to boost the religious case for Trump's re-election, a common thread in several of the convention’s speeches. "One of the important reasons he has my trust is because nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn than President Trump," he said. "The Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history. They and other politicians are 'Catholics in Name Only' and abandon innocent lives. President Trump protects those lives. I trust President Trump." Biden's Roman Catholic faith has been a central part of his life and political career spanning decades. The GOP convention has received criticism for its overt themes of castigating those who are not pro-life. The Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest, tweeted Wednesday night, "Pro life means pro all lives, not pro some lives.” "Pro life means reverencing not just the unborn child, but the Black person whose life is endangered, the inmate on death row, the starving homeless person, the migrant family,” he said. Holtz: Biden, Harris are 'Catholics in Name Only' Aug. 27, 2020 05:04 Share this -







McEnany and Conway seek to fix Trump’s 'caring' deficit On the third night of the RNC, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and departing counselor Kellyanne Conway focused their speeches on describing President Trump as a caring person, an issue on which he struggles in polls. McEnany spoke of how he called to care for her while she underwent a preventative mastectomy. "The same way President Trump has supported me, he supports you," she said. "I see it every day." Conway said she has "seen firsthand, many times, the president comforting and encouraging a child who has lost a parent, a parent who has lost a child, a worker who lost his job, an adolescent who lost her way to drugs. Don’t lose hope, he has told them." Trump trails Biden by 11 points in a recent CNN poll testing the often-important question of which candidate "cares about people like you." A recent YouGov poll found Trump was nine points underwater on whether he "cares about people like you,” while Joe Biden was six points in positive territory on the same question. Share this -







Fact check: Would Biden's plan raise taxes by $4 trillion? Yes, but it targets top earners. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said that the Democratic nominee Joe Biden wants to levy “$4 trillion in new taxes” on “American workers, entrepreneurs and small businesses.” It’s true that Biden’s tax proposals are estimated to raise taxes by approximately $4 trillion over 10 years, but Stefanik’s claim that Biden wants to tax middle class workers and small businesses is false. Biden’s tax plan, aimed at making the ultra-wealthy and major corporations pay more, would raise taxes on high earners and includes proposals to tax capital gains at the same rate as ordinary income for people making more than $1 million a year and roll back President Trump’s tax cuts for people making more than $400,000. He also wants to raise the corporate tax rate and create tax minimums for corporate profits and corporations’ foreign earnings. In a recent interview, Biden said Americans making less than $400,000 a year and “Mom and Pop businesses that employ less than 50 people” wouldn’t see a tax increase. The Tax Foundation and the Tax Policy Center have both reviewed the proposals and found that the top 5 percent of taxpayers would be most affected. Share this -







Kellyanne Conway’s RNC speech is a signal to suburban women White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, who managed President Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, gave a speech Wednesday night that both tried to humanize the president and signal to women in America’s suburbs — a crucial voting bloc for the campaign. “This has been a century worth celebrating, but also a reminder that our democracy is young and fragile. A woman in a leadership role still can seem novel. Not so for President Trump,” she said. “For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men.” Conway, one of the president's longest-serving advisers, is leaving her post at the end of the month. Watch Kellyanne Conway’s full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 27, 2020 05:03 Share this -





