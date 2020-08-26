SEE NEW POSTS

Pence faults Biden for not condemning violence last week. He condemned it 8 hours ago. Addressing the RNC on Wednesday, Vice President Pence faulted Joe Biden for not condemning violence in American cities when he spoke at the Democratic convention: “Last week, Joe Biden didn’t say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country. So let me be clear: the violence must stop.” Pence did not mention that eight hours earlier, Biden posted a video on Twitter in which he unequivocally condemned the violence in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in Wisconsin. “Protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary. But burning down communities is not protest, it's needless violence. Violence that endangers lives,” Biden said in the video. “That's wrong.” Biden denounced violence after George Floyd’s death in similar terms in late May. Pence offered a similar message as Biden during his speech on Wednesday: “President Donald Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peaceful protest, but rioting and looting is not peaceful protest.” Share this -







Pence condemns violence at protests but does not mention police shootings that sparked protests Mike Pence denounced acts of violence that have occurred during anti-racism protests across the country but did not mention the police shootings that sparked the unrest. “Let me be clear: the violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha,” Pence said. “Too many heroes have died defending our freedoms to see Americans strike each other down. We will have law and order on the streets of America.” Pence addresses protests in Kenosha: 'Rioting and looting is not peaceful protest' Aug. 27, 2020 01:24 In Kenosha on Tuesday night, a pro-police teenager is alleged to have shot and killed multiple protesters in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Pence did not make mention of Blake, George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, nor did he reference the teenager, who is now charged with homicide. "The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns,” Pence said. Share this -







Officer Pence referred to was allegedly killed by 'Boogaloo' extremist Mike Pence mentioned that a cop was killed during protests in Oakland.



He didn't mention he was killed by a far-right militiaman who implored a Boogaloo Facebook group to undermine BLM protests and "Use their anger to fuel our fire."https://t.co/osiKodCAPE — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 27, 2020 Share this -







Hurricane Laura will not alter timing of Trump's acceptance speech, says campaign President Trump’s campaign is pushing back at any suggestion that his Thursday acceptance speech could be adjusted due to Hurricane Laura’s impending landfall. Multiple senior campaign officials tell NBC News there are no plans to delay the address, with one saying definitively: “The President’s acceptance speech will happen as scheduled Thursday night.” An administration official tells us the same: the speech on the South lawn will go on, as originally planned. And White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who is at Fort McHenry tonight, previewed Thursday’s presidential remarks as “comprehensive and straightforward.” Share this -







Fact check: Pence credits Trump for Obama’s veterans choice program At the RNC, Pence said: "After years of scandal that robbed our veterans of the care that you earned, in the uniform of the United States, President Trump kept his word again. We reformed the VA and veterans choice is now available for every veteran in America." In fact, the veterans choice program was a bipartisan initiative enacted by President Barack Obama in 2014. It allowed the government to pay doctors outside the VA for veterans' care. It is misleading to imply that it only became available under President Trump. Pence is right, however, that the Trump administration “reformed the VA” by signing the VA MISSION Act of 2018, which boosted funding for the choice program and expanded the eligibility criteria. Share this -







Grenell defends nationalism and 'America First' Richard Grenell, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence, provided a staunch defense of President Trump's foreign policy record and of the idea of nationalism. "The Washington elites want you to think this kind of foreign policy is immoral. And so they call it 'nationalist,'" Grenell said. "That tells you all you need to know. The D.C. crowd thinks when they call Donald Trump a nationalist, they’re insulting him. As if the American president isn’t supposed to base foreign policy on America’s national interests." For decades, nationalism was considered a distasteful political platform for its association with the wars that destroyed significant parts of Europe. But Trump has embraced nationalism, at least in name, with his "America First" policies that have included aggressive actions on immigration and trade. Richard Grenell praises Trump's 'America First' foreign policy Aug. 27, 2020 08:09 Share this -







Lara Trump offers prayers to those in the path of Hurricane Laura Lara Trump delivered the first significant mention of Hurricane Laura. She offered prayers to the "Gulf states in the path of the hurricane." The hurricane strengthened to a Category 4 storm Wednesday as it prepares to make landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border overnight. Public health emergencies were declared in Texas and Louisiana. Share this -







Lara Trump joins other speakers in saying you won’t be safe under Biden Lara Trump joined a chorus of speakers at the Republican National Convention so far who have claimed America will no longer be safe under Joe Biden — nevermind that much of the violent imagery Americans are consuming through the media is taking place in the country Donald Trump is leading. Watch Lara Trump's full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 27, 2020 07:38 “In recent months, we have seen weak, spineless politicians cede control of our great American cities to violent mobs,” Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife and a top Trump campaign adviser, said. "Defund the police is the rallying cry for the new, radical Democrat Party." “Joe Biden will not do what it takes to maintain order,” she continued. “To keep our children safe in our neighborhoods and in their schools. To restore our American way of life. We cannot dare to dream our biggest dreams — for ourselves or for our children — while consumed by worry about the safety of our families. President Trump is the law and order President -- from our borders to our backyards.” It’s a theme we’ve heard echoed again and again and again — should Trump lose, no one is safe. This message comes against a backdrop of more than 175,000 people having died in a pandemic this year and social unrest that has led to widespread protesting in response to police shootings of Black men and women. Share this -





