5 things to watch for on Night 4 of the RNC

Trump to attack Biden as 'extreme' in RNC speech President Trump will focus his Republican National Convention speech Thursday on attacking Joe Biden, according to excerpts of his address. "At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump will say, according to excerpts of the speech from his campaign. "We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee." Read more about Trump's speech tonight here.







Hundreds of former aides to George W. Bush, John McCain endorse Biden for president WASHINGTON — Several hundred former aides to President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain announced Thursday that they are endorsing Joe Biden for president. The statements of support for the Democratic nominee come as President Donald Trump prepares to accept his party's nomination on the final night of the Republican National Convention. A political action committee, 43 Alumni for Biden, that launched last month posted a list of nearly 300 members of the Bush administration or campaigns who are publicly backing Biden. The names range from members of the Cabinet, including former Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez and former Secretary of Agriculture Ann Veneman, to ambassadors, to White House and advance staffers. Meanwhile, more than 100 former staff of McCain's congressional offices and campaigns also endorsed Biden for president. Read more on the endorsements.







Harris speech will 'prosecute the case against Trump,' aide says Just hours before Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech tonight, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, is expected to unleash her harshest criticism yet of the president and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "She will prosecute the case against Trump," one Harris aide told NBC News. Harris will speak at 3 p.m. in Washington "on President Trump's failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout" and the "Biden-Harris plan to contain COVID-19 and build a different path forward in America," according to a press release. Watch Sen. Kamala Harris' full remarks at the 2020 DNC Aug. 20, 2020 18:38 Harris has done some virtual campaign events but this will be her first public appearance since the Democratic convention. The campaign is framing this as a response to the RNC and a prebuttal of the president. She isn't taking questions afterward and neither she nor Biden have traveled anywhere since she was named his running mate in contrast to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who have crisscrossed the country over the same period. The Democrats had previewed a robust counterprogramming effort this week, and while some top surrogates have held phone calls and briefings with reporters, so far their efforts have failed to break through, particularly against the backdrop of another Black man being shot and killed by police, this time in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Hurricane Laura. Harris will "address Kenosha with emphasis," an aide said. Harris is also expected to focus on Biden's plan for fighting COVID-19 by increasing rapid tests and imposing a mask mandate, and to excoriate Trump for his handling of the pandemic.






