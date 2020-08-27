SEE NEW POSTS

TV viewership dips on RNC's Night 3 About 17.3 million people tuned in for Night 3 of the RNC, a decline compared to the second night of the convention and about the same as the first night, according to data released by media measurement company Nielsen. Night 3 of the Democratic convention drew about 22.8 million viewers. The downtick happened during a busy news day — an NBA player walkout, a hurricane barreling toward Louisiana, and the ongoing unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin — that partially drowned out the convention, which Vice President Mike Pence headlined. The Nielsen data does not take into account people who watched some or all of the convention online. Most major broadcast networks and many other media companies have livestreamed the conventions on various platforms. But the viewership is still a significant drop off compared to 2016, when Night 3 drew 23.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.







Notre Dame disavows former coach's attacks on Biden's religion The president of the University of Notre Dame disavowed attacks on Joe Biden made by the school's former football coach, Lou Holtz, at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. "While Coach Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the university's name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the university endorses his views, any candidate or any political party," Rev. John I. Jenkins said in a statement. "Moreover, we Catholics should remind ourselves that while we may judge the objective moral quality of another's actions, we must never question the sincerity of another's faith, which is due to the mysterious working of grace in that person's heart," he continued. "In this fractious time, let us remember that our highest calling is to love." In his speech at the convention, Holtz praised President Trump and called Biden a "Catholic in name only." Asked about the remarks on Thursday in an interview with CNN, Biden asked, "When's the last time [Trump] darkened the doorway of a church?"







Trump to attack Biden as 'extreme' in RNC speech President Trump will focus his Republican National Convention speech Thursday on attacking Joe Biden, according to excerpts of his address. "At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump will say, according to excerpts of the speech from his campaign. "We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee." Read more about Trump's speech tonight here.







Hundreds of former aides to George W. Bush, John McCain endorse Biden for president WASHINGTON — Several hundred former aides to President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain announced Thursday that they are endorsing Joe Biden for president. The statements of support for the Democratic nominee come as President Donald Trump prepares to accept his party's nomination on the final night of the Republican National Convention. A political action committee, 43 Alumni for Biden, that launched last month posted a list of nearly 300 members of the Bush administration or campaigns who are publicly backing Biden. The names range from members of the Cabinet, including former Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez and former Secretary of Agriculture Ann Veneman, to ambassadors, to White House and advance staffers. Meanwhile, more than 100 former staff of McCain's congressional offices and campaigns also endorsed Biden for president. Read more on the endorsements.






