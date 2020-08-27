SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Cotton accurately quotes former Obama defense secretary on Biden Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., leveled several accusations against Joe Biden, mostly regarding his views and actions as vice president on foreign policy. This one, about what a former defense secretary had to say about Biden's judgment, is accurate. Cotton said that “Barack Obama's own secretary of defense said Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major national security decision over the past four decades.” This is true. Robert Gates, who served as President Obama’s secretary of defense for more than two years, wrote in his 2014 memoir, “Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary At War,” that Biden had “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." Share this -







Ben Carson discusses Jacob Blake, says Trump isn't racist Ben Carson made what appeared to be the first mention of Jacob Blake, the Wisconsin man shot seven times by police, at the Republican National Convention on Thursday. "Before I begin, I’d like to say that our hearts go out to the Blake family,” Carson said. “The images everyone has seen from this tragic event in Kenosha are heart-wrenching. This action deserves a serene response, one that steers away from the destruction of a community that molded Jacob and his family into the kind of man his family and friends know today." “In order to succeed in change, we must first come together in love of our fellow citizens,” he continued. “It may be hard to believe now, but indeed our country, our world, have been through worse and history reminds us that necessary change comes through hope and love, not senseless and destructive violence.” Carson then transitioned his speech into pitching Trump as not racist, echoing several other speakers of color at the Republican convention. Watch Ben Carson’s full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 28, 2020 05:29 Share this -







NYPD union boss Pat Lynch underscores Trump’s law and order message Pat Lynch is the president of the Police Benevolent Association, a union with 50,000 active and retired NYPD officers. While it is unusual for him to speak at a political convention, he has been a bullhorn for law enforcement in New York City and around the country, particularly as officers violently clashed with protesters calling for defunding the police. Lynch has been at loggerheads with the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, and has generated controversy over the years, such as fiercely opposing the firing of the officer who killed Eric Garner. His RNC speech was similar to Trump’s rhetoric about Democratic-run cities. Pat Lynch: ‘The Democrats have walked away from us’ Aug. 28, 2020 04:53 “The Democrats have walked away from us. They have walked away from police officers and they've walked away from the innocent people we protect,” Lynch said. “Democratic politicians have surrendered our streets and our institutions. The loudest voices have taken control, and our so-called leaders are scrambling to catch up with them.” It’s worth noting that, according to The New York Times, major crimes have not risen in NYC and the paper’s analysis of city data shows that the recent spike in shootings is largely because of the number of arrests for gun crimes has sharply decreased. Share this -







RNC goes after Bill de Blasio. He’s not on the ballot and already has low approval ratings The RNC played a montage fearing residents and tenant leaders from New York City’s House Authority buildings, which houses low-income New Yorkers. The residents and video slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is not on the Democratic ticket. What’s more, he was not invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention. Since the start of the pandemic and racial unrest, de Blasio has been routinely criticized by both conservatives and progressives. A Change Research poll in March put him at a 40 percent approval rating among the city’s residents. New Yorkers criticize Mayor DeBlasio over public housing during the RNC Aug. 28, 2020 02:22 Share this -







Fox News runs Biden ad during Scavino speech Fox News cut out of Dan Scavino's speech to show a new Joe Biden ad. The two-minute ad promotes Biden as a president who would move fast, particularly on the coronavirus epidemic. Welp.



While Dan Scavino's speech was going on, Fox News cut out and ran Joe Biden's latest campaign commercial. pic.twitter.com/H5GJ7dp9Mp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 28, 2020 Share this -







UFC president praises task force that rarely met Dana White is praising Trump for his sports COVID task force. Mark Cuban, who was on the group, told me he was only aware of it meeting once — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 28, 2020 Share this -







Wife of retired police captain killed in George Floyd protests who gave emotional plea is exploiting his death, daughters say The daughters of David Dorn, a retired police captain who was shot and killed outside a burglarized St. Louis pawn shop during protests stemming from George Floyd's death, told The St. Louis American that his widow is exploiting his death to bolster President Trump’s agenda. “We know his wife is a Trump supporter, but he was not,” Debra White, his daughter, told the paper, referring to his widow, St. Louis Police Sgt. Ann Dorn. “He frequently said they were not able to talk about politics, because they were at the opposite ends of the spectrum. I know he would not want his legacy to be for his death to be used to further Trump’s law-and-order agenda.” Widow of retired police captain: Violence, destruction ‘not legitimate forms of protest’ Aug. 28, 2020 05:31 Trump has threatened protesters and often muddled the line between those peacefully demonstrating and those who have exploited the protests. His daughters told the paper that although their father loved being a police officer and knew Trump supported law enforcement, he was still aware of institutionalized bias as a Black man. “His passion for law enforcement ran deep,” said his daughter Lisa Dorn. “He was blue through and through, but he also was a man, a Black man, and he knew some not so good things come out of police departments. He tried to make a difference as much as he could, but he was part of a system with systematic racism.” Ann Dorn, in her speech, gave an emotional plea for peace while talking about her late husband, and implored law enforcement agencies to accept federal help from Trump in the wake of protests. "We must heal before we can affect change. But we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos. President Trump knows we need more David's in our communities, not fewer," she said. "We need to come together in peace. And remember that every life is precious." Share this -







RNC plays video of younger voters denouncing liberalism A video of unidentified younger voters played at the Republican National Convention on Thursday. The video featured the voters denouncing liberalism, with some of them saying they had once believed in some of the tenets of the ideology but now support Trump instead. It’s another example of Trump reaching out to disaffected progressive voters, some of whom voted for him in 2016. "The last time we had a lot of Bernie Sanders supporters," Trump said earlier this year. "I think if they take it away from him like they did the last time, I really believe you're going to have a very riotous time in the Democrat Party." Sen. Bernie Sanders has implored his supporters not to turn against the Democratic party despite his losing the nomination. At last week's Democratic convention, Sanders said, "My friends, I say to you, to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary, and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake." Share this -







RNC features a sports segment amid historic walkouts One of the many video segments during the fourth and final night of the convention touched on American sports. But it comes at a historic moment. The NBA is in the midst of a player walkout over police violence, one that has also reached Major League Baseball and the NHL. President Trump earlier on Thursday took a jab at the NBA, claiming its ratings were down. It's an odd juxtaposition and a reminder that while the RNC has sought to draw connections between Trump and parts of American culture, many parts of that culture do not feel particularly connected to Trump. Share this -





