COVID tests, masks not required for Trump speech White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Thursday that "a number of" GOP convention guests at the White House tonight will have been tested for COVID-19 but that "you make choices individually." "I think it's a pretty safe environment, given the circumstances," Meadows said. "I'm not worried about that based on the protocols that we have in place." Chairs set up on the lawn ahead of the speech were well under 6 feet apart, flouting local social distancing guidelines. With a crowd of more than 1,000 people, tonight's speech appears to be the largest non-socially-distanced White House event in the COVID era. The crowd is made up of a mix of GOP lawmakers, delegates, friends, family and donors from all over the country — some of whom have flown in. Masks were not required. Share this -







White House or Trump rally? WH has been transformed into a sort of campaign rally meets Republican National Convention site.



Never before have the lines between the WH & the Trump campaign been more blurred.



Also, I wasn’t COVID tested so not clear that attendees will be. And, there is no mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/lBQUmC9wTS — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 27, 2020 Something I never thought I’d see: a political convention ready to gavel in at the White House pic.twitter.com/tLUEtfmtSZ — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 27, 2020 It’s a sight I never before imagined: the South Lawn of the White House transformed into the stage of a political convention. pic.twitter.com/Yurupt3Zse — jonkarl (@jonkarl) August 27, 2020 Share this -







The crowded scene on the White House's South Lawn for Trump's speech The setup ahead of President Donald Trumps speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020 NBC News Share this -







Biden says he's returning to the physical campaign trail Joe Biden said Thursday that he plans on returning to the real-life campaign trail after Labor Day. At a virtual fundraiser with Illinois attorneys, Biden was asked if he planned to resume physical campaigning in battleground states. Biden said he plans to do so, but "without jeopardizing or violating state rules about how many people can in fact assemble. One of the things we’re thinking about is I’m going to be going up into Wisconsin, and Minnesota, spending time in Pennsylvania, out in Arizona." "We’re going to do it in a way that is totally consistent with being responsible, unlike what this guy’s doing," he said, referring to the president's handling of the coronavirus. "He’s totally irresponsible." He added that he's missed being on the trail — and acknowledged he has to make changes to his style. “I’m a tactile politician. I really miss being able to, you know, grab hands, shake hands. You can’t do that now," he said. Share this -







Setting the stage for a speech topic? Democrats and Biden didn’t even mention the Anarchists, Agitators, Looters and so called “Peaceful Protesters” at their Convention. They will allow rampant crime, just as they do in Portland. If they ask us, as they must do, we will end crime in their Democrat run cities, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2020 Share this -







Demonstrators rally to protest Trump's speech Demonstrators rally to protest President Donald Trump's acceptance of the Republican National Convention nomination at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House on Aug. 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Wife of retired police captain killed in George Floyd protests set to speak for Trump is exploiting his death, daughters say The daughters of David Dorn, a retired police captain who was shot and killed outside a burglarized St. Louis pawn shop during protests stemming from George Floyd's death, told The St. Louis American that his widow is exploiting his death to bolster President Trump’s agenda. “We know his wife is a Trump supporter, but he was not,” Debra White, his daughter, told the paper, referring to his widow, St. Louis Police Sgt. Ann Dorn. “He frequently said they were not able to talk about politics, because they were at the opposite ends of the spectrum. I know he would not want his legacy to be for his death to be used to further Trump’s law-and-order agenda.” Trump has threatened protesters and often muddled the line between those peacefully demonstrating and those who have exploited the protests. His daughters told the paper that although their father loved being a police officer and knew Trump supported law enforcement, he was still aware of institutionalized bias as a Black man. “His passion for law enforcement ran deep,” said his daughter Lisa Dorn. “He was blue through and through, but he also was a man, a Black man, and he knew some not so good things come out of police departments. He tried to make a difference as much as he could, but he was part of a system with systematic racism.” Share this -







