Giuliani tells NBC News he will attack Biden on police brutality protests

Rudy Giuliani, who has served as Donald Trump’s lawyer and a top confidant, in his speech Thursday night will attack Joe Biden over violence in U.S. cities over the summer.

Giuliani’s speech will fall in line with what has been the main theme of Trump’s convention — hammering Biden over protests against police brutality, some of which have led to violence or vandalism. Just this week, a pro-police sympathizer allegedly shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times by police.

"Biden and his fellow Democrats were widely criticized for not speaking up about the out-of-control violence plaguing Democrat cities in our country," Giuliani told NBC News in a text message. "You would expect they would feel obligated to suggest some policy changes. Yet they said nothing about the alarming growth of murder and riots and attempts to end policing."

“Their silence was so deafening that it reveals an acceptance of this violence because they will accept anything they hope will defeat President Donald Trump,” he added.

Biden, who has criticized the violence, addressed the attacks on Thursday, telling MSNBC Trump "views this as a political benefit” and that the president is "rooting for more violence, not less."

In a subsequent statement, Biden said, "Last night, Vice President Mike Pence stood before America and with a straight face said, 'You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.' His proof? The violence you’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America."

Biden’s comments followed countless speeches at the RNC this week hitting him over the unrest. Earlier Thursday, departing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said, "the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety."