SEE NEW POSTS

Fox News runs Biden ad during Scavino speech Fox News cut out of Dan Scavino's speech to show a new Joe Biden ad. The two-minute ad promotes Biden as a president who would move fast, particularly on the coronavirus epidemic. Welp.



While Dan Scavino's speech was going on, Fox News cut out and ran Joe Biden's latest campaign commercial. pic.twitter.com/H5GJ7dp9Mp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 28, 2020 Share this -







UFC president praises task force that rarely met Dana White is praising Trump for his sports COVID task force. Mark Cuban, who was on the group, told me he was only aware of it meeting once — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 28, 2020 Share this -







Wife of retired police captain killed in George Floyd protests who gave emotional plea is exploiting his death, daughters say The daughters of David Dorn, a retired police captain who was shot and killed outside a burglarized St. Louis pawn shop during protests stemming from George Floyd's death, told The St. Louis American that his widow is exploiting his death to bolster President Trump’s agenda. “We know his wife is a Trump supporter, but he was not,” Debra White, his daughter, told the paper, referring to his widow, St. Louis Police Sgt. Ann Dorn. “He frequently said they were not able to talk about politics, because they were at the opposite ends of the spectrum. I know he would not want his legacy to be for his death to be used to further Trump’s law-and-order agenda.” Widow of retired police captain: Violence, destruction ‘not legitimate forms of protest’ Aug. 28, 2020 05:31 Trump has threatened protesters and often muddled the line between those peacefully demonstrating and those who have exploited the protests. His daughters told the paper that although their father loved being a police officer and knew Trump supported law enforcement, he was still aware of institutionalized bias as a Black man. “His passion for law enforcement ran deep,” said his daughter Lisa Dorn. “He was blue through and through, but he also was a man, a Black man, and he knew some not so good things come out of police departments. He tried to make a difference as much as he could, but he was part of a system with systematic racism.” Ann Dorn, in her speech, gave an emotional plea for peace while talking about her late husband, and implored law enforcement agencies to accept federal help from Trump in the wake of protests. "We must heal before we can affect change. But we cannot heal amid devastation and chaos. President Trump knows we need more David's in our communities, not fewer," she said. "We need to come together in peace. And remember that every life is precious." Share this -







RNC plays video of younger voters denouncing liberalism A video of unidentified younger voters played at the Republican National Convention on Thursday. The video featured the voters denouncing liberalism, with some of them saying they had once believed in some of the tenets of the ideology but now support Trump instead. It’s another example of Trump reaching out to disaffected progressive voters, some of whom voted for him in 2016. "The last time we had a lot of Bernie Sanders supporters," Trump said earlier this year. "I think if they take it away from him like they did the last time, I really believe you're going to have a very riotous time in the Democrat Party." Sen. Bernie Sanders has implored his supporters not to turn against the Democratic party despite his losing the nomination. At last week's Democratic convention, Sanders said, "My friends, I say to you, to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary, and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake." Share this -







RNC features a sports segment amid historic walkouts One of the many video segments during the fourth and final night of the convention touched on American sports. But it comes at a historic moment. The NBA is in the midst of a player walkout over police violence, one that has also reached Major League Baseball and the NHL. President Trump earlier on Thursday took a jab at the NBA, claiming its ratings were down. It's an odd juxtaposition and a reminder that while the RNC has sought to draw connections between Trump and parts of American culture, many parts of that culture do not feel particularly connected to Trump. Share this -







Fact check: McConnell claims Dems want to defund police, give free health to undocumented immigrants Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said during his RNC speech Thursday that Democrats “want to defund the police” and that they “want free health care for illegal immigrants.” The first claim is misleading, and the second false. Though some progressives within the Democratic Party do support calls to "defund the police," the official Democratic Party platform, approved last week, includes no reference to it. And, as NBC News has pointed out on the the first, second and third nights of the RNC, Joe Biden, the party's nominee, does not support defunding the police. He has explicitly said so on multiple occasions. (He does support various measures of reform.) NBC News has an explainer on the different — and sometimes overlapping — proposals from activists on how to address police violence here. Additionally, while some on the left have called for free health care for undocumented immigrants, Biden has not. He supports allowing undocumented immigrants to purchase health care with their own money, they would not be eligible for taxpayer-funded subsidies. The official Democratic Party platform calls for “extending Affordable Care Act coverage to Dreamers, and working with Congress to lift the five-year waiting period for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program eligibility for low-income, lawfully present immigrants.” McConnell also said Democrats want to make Washington, D.C., “America’s 51st state.” This is true. Biden supports this and the Democrats included the stance in their official party platform. Share this -







McConnell talks up his blocking of Democratic legislation Mitch McConnell pitched Republican control of the Senate as a “firewall” against House Democrats’ legislative aims in a speech before the Republican National Convention on Thursday. McConnell, who has embraced himself as the “grim reaper” of Democratic legislation, blocking one Democratic initiative after another since they regained control of the House in early 2019, said he is “immensely proud of the work the Republican Senate has done.” “We are the firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda,” he said. “Like President Trump, we won’t be bullied by a liberal media intent on destroying America’s institutions. We will stand our post on behalf of the millions of Americans whose stories aren’t told in today’s newspapers. Whose struggles are just as real. We will continue to support American families as we defeat the coronavirus and return our economy to the envy of the world.” Watch Mitch McConnell's full speech at the 2020 RNC Aug. 28, 2020 02:33 Share this -







Ja'Ron Smith, one of the top Black officials in the White House, touts Trump's empathy Ja’Ron Smith, an assistant to the president and one of the top senior officials in the administration who is Black, gave a speech touting Trump’s empathy on the final night of the RNC. “In the wake of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and LeGend Taliferro, a moment of national racial consciousness. I have seen his true conscience. I just wish everyone could see the deep empathy he shows to families whose loved ones were killed in senseless violence,” he said. However, during the week of the RNC, the racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin prompted by the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, has barely been mentioned. Also, no mention of the continued unrest prompted by the killing of two people allegedly by a 17-year-old white Trump supporter. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also said Thursday no one from the White House has spoken to Blake’s family, but Meadows reached out to the family’s pastor and conveyed the message of the president’s sympathies. Ja’Ron Smith: I have seen Trump’s ‘true conscience’ Aug. 28, 2020 04:08 Share this -







Huge crowds gather to both watch and protest Trump speech Guests gather to watch President Donald Trump deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Demonstrators rally to protest President Donald Trump's acceptance of the Republican National Convention nomination at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House on Aug. 27, 2020. Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





