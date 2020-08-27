SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Cotton claims Biden 'sent pallets of cash to the ayatollahs.' Needs context. This claim, from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., refers to a $400 million payment the Obama administration made to Iran in January 2016 on the same day Iran released several American prisoners and implemented the (since disbanded) nuclear deal. That sum was actually part of a $1.7 billion settlement to Iran for a decades-long legal dispute that was before an international tribunal in The Hague, the State Department said at the time. The agency characterized the timing of the payment and the release of the American prisoners as coincidental. A Wall Street Journal report at the time characterized the payment to Iran as a "secretly organized" airlift of euros, Swiss francs and other currencies given to Tehran. Cotton has been a vocal critic of the payment for years, calling even in 2016 that it "ransom to the ayatollahs for U.S. hostages.” Share this -







Fact check: Ivanka Trump claims Trump built 'most robust testing system in the world.' That's inaccurate. President Trump built “the most robust testing system in the world,” daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump claimed Thursday night. This is inaccurate. Experts say U.S. testing is far too limited to gauge the true size of the country’s uncontrolled and fast-moving outbreak, as high rates of positive tests indicate that many milder cases are going undetected. Meanwhile, manufacturers continue to report shortages of supplies and lab backups leave people waiting weeks for test results. The U.S. has actually begun conducting fewer tests than it was in July, even as the outbreak spreads rapidly. Share this -







As White House crowd chants 'four more years,' Biden tweets the country 'can't take' it - 180,000 lives lost

- Nearly 6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

- Over 25 million Americans out of work

- Countless small businesses on the brink of closing



That's Donald Trump's America. We're living it every day. We can't take four more years. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020 Share this -







Biden responds to RNC attacks: 'How safe do you feel in Donald Trump’s America?' When Donald Trump says tonight you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, look around and ask yourself: How safe do you feel in Donald Trump’s America? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020 Share this -







Giuliani warns about NYC crime — but stats paint a different picture Trump attorney and former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani offered a bleak picture of crime in New York, arguing that protests about police violence have led to lawlessness. The stats show that violent crime in NYC has been in decline for years. Murders did spike in the first six months of 2020 but remain on pace to be far lower than at the end of Giuliani's time in office. Share this -







A view from inside — and outside — the White House grounds Trump supporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, the final night of the Republican National Convention. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Demonstrators gather in Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington on Thursday to protest the nomination of President Trump. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Share this -







Giuliani calls on Trump to ‘Make our nation safe again’ Rudy Giuliani delivered a forceful speech condemning violence in American cities and ended his speech by calling on Trump to "make our nation safe again" — a puzzling pitch for a president who has led the country during such unrest. Giuliani also slammed Joe Biden, calling him a “Trojan Horse with Bernie, AOC, Pelosi, Black Lives Matter and his party’s entire left wing hidden inside his body just waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police policies.” “It is clear that a vote for Biden and the Democrats creates the risk that you will bring this lawlessness to your city, town or suburb,” he said. “It can come to where you live.” While railing against the Black Lives Matter group, Giuliani paid tribute to victims of violence and said that "all Black Lives Matter" to Republicans. In conclusion, Giuliani said, “Mr. President, make our nation safe again." Share this -







Protesters gather outside the White House ahead of Trump speech Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House on Thursday night shortly before President Trump was set to accept the Republican nomination on the South Lawn. The demonstration followed calls on social media for protesters to try disrupt the president's outdoor speech by making lots of noise. Federal officials erected extra fencing around the White House earlier this week in an apparent bid to keep protesters farther away. Back at Black Lives Matter Plaza with a much peppier scene underway pic.twitter.com/4UIxDc3HU6 — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) August 28, 2020 Reporters at the protest site described the mood as festive ahead of the speech, and said there was a police presence, but no sign of a large federal response. Read more here. Share this -





