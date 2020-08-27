RNC brags about Trump's record on NYC's public housing

The RNC featured a video focusing on the Trump administration's funding for public housing with several people of color talking about the ways Mayor de Blasio has failed them and how the administration has stepped in to improve public housing projects.

One noteworthy thing here, following the convention's theme of trying to appeal to Black voters, is the way that the feature used the interracial politics among Black and brown people. One woman proclaimed that "illegal immigrants" were being placed in public housing in front of Black Americans who had been on waiting lists for affordable housing for years.

However, according to the organization Justice for Immigrants, only refugees, victims of trafficking, and immigrants admitted for legal residence are eligible for public housing — not undocumented immigrants. If anything, mixed-status housing is permitted, but it still requires at least one family member to be a citizen, or deemed an "eligible immigrant."

Ironically, though, Trump got his start as a landlord in New York City, where he and his father managed several apartment buildings throughout the boroughs. In the 1970s, early in his career, the Department of Justice investigated the Trumps for unfair housing practices against Black and brown New Yorkers and eventually sued them in 1973 for discriminatory practices. In 2016, Trump said he did not know what was happening at the time, but he and his father were both named as defendants on the lawsuit. The Trumps settled the case without admitting guilt.

Trump has also spoken throughout the summer about his tactics to remove low-income housing from suburbs, usually in tandem with his words blasting protests against racial injustice and inequality.