Trump accepts nomination for president

Fact check: Ivanka Trump says Trump's actions have cut drug prices. But drug prices have gone up. "Recently, he took dramatic action cut the cost of prescription drugs despite fielding angry calls from the CEOs of every major pharmaceutical company," the president's daughter Ivanka Trump said Thursday night during her primetime address. "Now, when we see an attack ad paid for by Big Pharma, my dad smiles and says to me, "You know we're doing something really right if they're hitting us so hard." This is misleading. Drug prices have risen during Trump's administration, and gone up steadily during the pandemic. And while Trump has talked up taking decisive action, his orders remain secret.







Undocumented immigrants without health care were some of the "essential workers" felled by COVID-19 Republicans repeated their campaign talking point Thursday night that Democrats want to give health care to immigrants without legal status on Thursday night. But the pandemic has shown some of the consequences of high uninsured rates among people without legal status in the U.S. Early in the pandemic, meat plants slowed their production and Americans feared meat shortages as workers became ill. Some died. There are an estimated 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. The rates of uninsured for health care are high for the population. Not all plant workers are undocumented but the agricultural industry and others are known to rely on undocumented workers and immigrants with legal status. Undocumented workers are not eligible for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid or Medicare and most do not have health care coverage through their employers, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Many forgo health care to avoid exposing their undocumented status or affecting future chances for citizenship. Some states provide health coverage with state funding regardless of status, but others deny health care even to pregnant women. Some immigrants get health care through non-profit community clinics, but the clinics usually only provide preventive and primary care. Often undocumented immigrants will only seek care when the situation is dire at more costly emergency rooms.







RNC brags about Trump's record on NYC's public housing The RNC featured a video focusing on the Trump administration's funding for public housing with several people of color talking about the ways Mayor de Blasio has failed them and how the administration has stepped in to improve public housing projects. One noteworthy thing here, following the convention's theme of trying to appeal to Black voters, is the way that the feature used the interracial politics among Black and brown people. One woman proclaimed that "illegal immigrants" were being placed in public housing in front of Black Americans who had been on waiting lists for affordable housing for years. However, according to the organization Justice for Immigrants, only refugees, victims of trafficking, and immigrants admitted for legal residence are eligible for public housing — not undocumented immigrants. If anything, mixed-status housing is permitted, but it still requires at least one family member to be a citizen, or deemed an "eligible immigrant." Ironically, though, Trump got his start as a landlord in New York City, where he and his father managed several apartment buildings throughout the boroughs. In the 1970s, early in his career, the Department of Justice investigated the Trumps for unfair housing practices against Black and brown New Yorkers and eventually sued them in 1973 for discriminatory practices. In 2016, Trump said he did not know what was happening at the time, but he and his father were both named as defendants on the lawsuit. The Trumps settled the case without admitting guilt. Trump has also spoken throughout the summer about his tactics to remove low-income housing from suburbs, usually in tandem with his words blasting protests against racial injustice and inequality.







Ivanka jokes about Trump's 'communication style.' Not all are laughing. It’s not a “communication style”, its cruelty and indecency.



Trump said he didn't like POW's who were captured, implied my father was burning in hell after he died and constantly trashed him while he was fighting brain cancer. This is how they have lost all decent people. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 28, 2020







Fact check: Cotton claims Biden 'sent pallets of cash to the ayatollahs.' Needs context. This claim, from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., refers to a $400 million payment the Obama administration made to Iran in January 2016 on the same day Iran released several American prisoners and implemented the (since disbanded) nuclear deal. That sum was actually part of a $1.7 billion settlement to Iran for a decades-long legal dispute that was before an international tribunal in The Hague, the State Department said at the time. The agency characterized the timing of the payment and the release of the American prisoners as coincidental. A Wall Street Journal report at the time characterized the payment to Iran as a "secretly organized" airlift of euros, Swiss francs and other currencies given to Tehran. Cotton has been a vocal critic of the payment for years, calling even in 2016 that it "ransom to the ayatollahs for U.S. hostages."







Fact check: Ivanka Trump claims Trump built 'most robust testing system in the world.' That's inaccurate. President Trump built "the most robust testing system in the world," daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump claimed Thursday night. This is inaccurate. Experts say U.S. testing is far too limited to gauge the true size of the country's uncontrolled and fast-moving outbreak, as high rates of positive tests indicate that many milder cases are going undetected. Meanwhile, manufacturers continue to report shortages of supplies and lab backups leave people waiting weeks for test results. The U.S. has actually begun conducting fewer tests than it was in July, even as the outbreak spreads rapidly.







As White House crowd chants 'four more years,' Biden tweets the country 'can't take' it - 180,000 lives lost

- Nearly 6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

- Over 25 million Americans out of work

- Countless small businesses on the brink of closing



That's Donald Trump's America. We're living it every day. We can't take four more years. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020






