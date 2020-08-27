SEE NEW POSTS

Trump overlooks record deportations of Obama-Biden administration President Trump ridiculed Joe Biden for spending his entire career opening borders. But the Obama-Biden administration is often criticized by its own allies for record deportations of immigrants. During their administration, immigration from Mexico was virtually zero as more Mexicans and their children left the U.S. than migrated to the country. There were spikes in migrations of unaccompanied children and families under President Obama and Biden, but apprehensions of people at the border — a measure of migration levels used by the government — rose in fiscal 2019 to its highest annual level in 12 years, according to the Pew Research Center.







Trump, with White House as literal backdrop, talks about its history as critics say he's violating the law Trump embedded references to the country's past presidents, such as Lincoln, Grant and Eisenhower, and the work they did in the White House as he gives a speech from the People's House. "Gathered here at our beautiful and majestic White House — known all over the world as the People's House — we cannot help but marvel at the miracle that is our Great American Story," Trump said. "This has been the home of larger-than-life figures like Teddy Roosevelt and Andrew Jackson who rallied Americans to bold visions of a bigger and brighter future. Within these walls lived tenacious generals like Presidents Grant and Eisenhower who led our soldiers in the cause of freedom." Critics and ethics experts have routinely hammered the president for hosting a political convention — that included the performance of official duties — at the White House, which they say is a violation of federal law that prohibits government employees from participating in political activities. (The White House, which was built by slaves, has long been viewed as a nonpartisan space.) White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, who gave a speech, was excoriated by a government watchdog for repeatedly violating the federal law called the Hatch Act by engaging in partisan politics. Ivanka Trump, a senior aide, also gave a speech at the White House, raising similar issues.







Trump Cabinet members watch speech, mostly without masks United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and others watch a speech during the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 27, 2020. NBC News







Undocumented immigrants without health care were among the 'essential workers' felled by COVID-19 Republicans repeated their campaign talking point Thursday night that Democrats want to give health care to immigrants without legal status. But the coronavirus pandemic has shown some of the consequences of high uninsured rates among people without legal status in the U.S. Early in the pandemic, meat plants slowed their production and Americans feared meat shortages as workers became ill. Some died. There are an estimated 10.5 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. The rates of those uninsured are high for the population. Not all plant workers are undocumented but the agricultural industry and others are known to rely on these workers and immigrants with legal status. Undocumented workers are not eligible for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid or Medicare and most do not have health care coverage through their employers, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Many forgo health care to avoid exposing their undocumented status or affecting future chances for citizenship. Some states provide health coverage with state funding regardless of status, but others deny health care even to pregnant women. Some immigrants get health care through non-profit community clinics, but the clinics usually only provide preventive and primary care. Often, undocumented immigrants will only seek care when the situation is dire at more costly emergency rooms.






