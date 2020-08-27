SEE NEW POSTS

Fact check: Trump repeats out-of-context Biden comment to mislead on police stance President Trump, arguing that Americans wouldn't be safe under Joe Biden, repeated a claim Mike Pence made Wednesday, quoting the former vice president as saying, "Yes, absolutely," as a response to whether he'd broadly support cutting funding for law enforcement. "When asked if he supports cutting police funding, Joe Biden replied, yes, absolutely," Trump said Thursday night. The accusation repeats, nearly verbatim, a false claim touted in a series of ads being run by the Trump campaign and by the pro-Trump PAC America First Action. In one such ad, a narrator discusses how "the radical left wing of the Democratic Party has taken control" and says, "Joe Biden stands with them and embraces their policies — defunding the police." Biden is then heard saying, "Yes, absolutely." Another ad follows the same pattern, with a narrator saying Biden supports "reducing police funding" and Biden saying, "Yes, absolutely." The remark in both ads that Pence cited is taken out of context. It is from a July interview with NowThis News, in which Biden is responding to a question from progressive activist Ady Barkan about whether some government funding for law enforcement should redirected to other areas, like increased social services. "Yes, absolutely," Biden replies. Biden has explicitly said he doesn't support "defunding" the police. In an interview with CBS News, he said he instead supports "conditioning federal aid to police, based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness." Share this -







Trump brags about COVID-19 success as cases near 6 million, over 180K deaths Trump spent a portion of his speech praising his response to the coronavirus, which has received scant mentions during the RNC this week while attempting to paint a rosy picture of it being a thing of the past. He claimed his administration has “pioneered” treatments and America “has among the lowest case fatality rates of any major country in the world.” COVID-19 has killed tens of thousands of Americans from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Guam to the continental United States. It has claimed the lives of more than 180,000 people in the U.S. since the end of February and has neared 6 million cases, according to an NBC News tally. Share this -







Harris criticizes massive White House crowd “We are focusing on the science, the facts, and the data.” —Trump https://t.co/P8zu2iodHR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 28, 2020 Share this -







Trump overlooks record deportations of Obama-Biden administration President Trump ridiculed Joe Biden for spending his entire career opening borders. But the Obama-Biden administration is often criticized by its own allies for record deportations of immigrants. During their administration, immigration from Mexico was virtually zero as more Mexicans and their children left the U.S. than migrated to the country. There were spikes in migrations of unaccompanied children and families under President Obama and Biden, but apprehensions of people at the border — a measure of migration levels used by the government — rose in fiscal 2019 to its highest annual level in 12 years, according to the Pew Research Center. Share this -





