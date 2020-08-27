Watch President Trump's full speech at the 2020 RNC

SEE NEW POSTS

Fox News panel offers tepid reaction to Trump speech "Flat," "didn't have the bite he usually has," and "too long." Those were just a few of the reactions from the Fox News panel that provided immediate analysis of President Trump's speech. With fireworks and opera in the background, Chris Wallace, moderator of "Fox News Sunday," said he was "surprised by the lack of fireworks" in the speech. Brit Hume, Fox's senior political analyst, said it was too long and agreed with Wallace that it felt flat. Dana Perino, a Fox anchor, gave the president points for hitting Biden hard but agreed it was on the long side. Fox host Juan Williams and former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile, who bring a liberal perspective to the panel, didn't offer anything more positive, with Williams saying he was "disappointed" in the speech. Karl Rove, a political contributor for Fox, was less critical but did not offer a ringing endorsement, instead breaking down how much time Trump spent on each topic. The panel's end led into the start of Laura Ingraham's show, where the host offered a quick change of perspective, calling it an "incredible and electric speech" while noting that, yes, some people thought it was too long. Share this -







Fact check: 'Record' job gains still leave the U.S. labor market in worse shape than Great Recession On the last night of his party’s convention, President Trump bragged about “record” job gains in recent months, but the 9.1 million jobs he touts come with some qualifiers. "Over the past three months, we have gained over nine million jobs, and that’s a record in the history of our country," Trump said Thursday. The recent job gains are still less than half the number of jobs the economy shed in March and April at the height of pandemic-ordered lockdowns. From March through July, the economy lost a net 12.9 million jobs, the most in American history. The nearly 2 million jobs added in July also represent a sharp slowdown from the almost 5 million jobs added in June. And several major groups of workers are at greater risk of falling behind. Black unemployment, at 14.6 percent in July, registered less than a percentage point of improvement. Among Hispanics, the rate of unemployment also remained elevated at nearly 13 percent, compared to just nearly 9 percent for white workers. Declaring victory is premature, especially as COVID-19 continues to inflict staggering damage to the economy, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It still has a long way to go, and risks falling back in as the pandemic continues to rage and causes more layoffs and curtails hiring,” he said. Share this -







Trump usually includes new material in major speeches. Not tonight. President Trump spoke for roughly 70 minutes on Thursday, one of the longest convention speeches in modern history. But the speech contained almost nothing that Trump hasn’t already said, falling back on lines one would expect to hear in any standard fair Trump stump speech or even a coronavirus briefing: the economy is doing great, Democrats are radicals, America is winning. The speech didn’t have one theme it was built around but rather contained an extensive and often repetitive review of Trump’s actions in office and wide-ranging criticisms of Joe Biden. Trump's address was roughly triple the length of Biden’s convention speech. The president is known to insert new material into his speeches on the trail. It just wasn’t the case in one of the biggest speeches of his presidency. Share this -







Trump speech missing several of his favorite talking points While President Trump launched attack after attack on Joe Biden, he left out a number of his favorite topics of criticism in his acceptance speech. He made no mention of mail-in voting, which he has alleged, without evidence, will lead to widespread voter fraud and could prevent the country from ever knowing the result of the election. There is no evidence that mail-in voting is at risk for fraud. Trump also avoided bringing up Biden’s son Hunter, a line of attack his campaign believed at one point would be central to their takedown of Biden. He also made no mention of Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, who his campaign has struggled to find an effective way to criticize. With protests raging outside the White House gates and in Wisconsin over racial injustice, Trump made only a passing mention of race and there was no mention of racism. Share this -







Fact check: Trump claims Biden wants to 'close all charter schools.' That's false. "Biden also vowed to oppose school choice and close all charter schools, ripping away the ladder of opportunity for Black and Hispanic children," Trump claimed on Tuesday night. This is false. The Biden campaign does not oppose charter schools, though they've advocated against for-profit charter schools and supported different regulations and oversight of the schools. And while "school choice" is a buzzy word, it can means different things to different people. Trump supports letting students take federal funds to private schools, something Joe Biden and many Democrats oppose, instead supporting allowing families to make choices within publicly-funded school districts. Share this -





