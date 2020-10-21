'This is really a tipping point': Obama urges young people to mobilize, vote Biden

Ahead of Obama's campaign trail debut Wednesday, he released a brief video on Twitter urging young people to turn out and vote for Biden.

"We can come out of this moment stronger than before. Voting doesn't accomplish that on its own, but we can't accomplish that without voting," Obama says in the video.

"I know there's plenty out there to make people feel cynical and plenty of people are going to seize on that to convince you that your vote doesn't matter. It's not new. It's one of the oldest voter suppression tactics there is. What is new is a growing movement for justice, equality and progress on so many issues. This is really a tipping point."

Obama is expected to deliver a speech Wednesday night in Philadelphia on behalf of the Biden campaign, his first in-person event during the general election.

One of the most inspiring things about this year has been seeing so many young people organizing, marching, and fighting for change. And to change the game on any of the issues we care about, we've got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/vfHnP4XPxK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 21, 2020