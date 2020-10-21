'Fresh start': Biden World Series ad focuses on unity, patriotism

A 60-second Biden ad that aired during first game of the World Series on Tuesday stresses unity, love of country and the need for a "fresh start" after Trump.

"There is only one America. No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that's possible on it, with a fresh start. Cures we can find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect," says actor Sam Elliott, who narrates the ad as the "Star Spangled Banner" plays in the background.

"There is so much we can do if we choose to take on problems and not each other. And choose a president who brings out our best. Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country. And go from there," he adds.

The Biden campaign says it's a national ad-buy, but declined to specify how much it costs.