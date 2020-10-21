Mel Brooks, citing Trump's response to the pandemic, endorses Joe Biden

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden up among likely Iowa voters thanks to seniors and swing voters Biden is up among likely voters in Iowa, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday. The upward tick is largely attributed to increased support among seniors and swing voters. The poll found that 50 percent of likely voters back Biden and 47 percent back Trump, a deviation from the advantage Trump previously held in August and September. Trump flipped the state in 2016 after Obama won it twice, so this election will be a major test to see if he can hold on to it. The poll surveyed 501 voters between Oct. 15 and 19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.







Biden responds to Republican senator's criticism of son Hunter In response to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, claiming that Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, and other family members profited off of the Biden name, Joe Biden called the attack unfounded. "This is the same garbage — Rudy Giuliani Trump's henchmen. It's a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family," Biden told WISN 12 News, an ABC affiliate in Milwaukee. "Ron should be ashamed of himself," said Biden, who said that the vast majority of intelligence officials have said there's no basis to the claim at all.







Trump campaign goes for kitchen-sink approach in new Spanish-language ad WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign is out with a new Spanish-language ad that throws the kitchen sink at former Vice President Joe Biden in the hopes of diminishing him among Florida's diverse Hispanic community. For Cuban voters, there's a photo of Biden kneeling superimposed in front of a flag of Che Guevara and the ad also accuses him of betraying Nicaraguans, abandoning the Venezuelans, and being the candidate of Castro-Chavistas. The spot ends with Trump declaring "America will never be a socialist country." Team Trump has been trying to dent Biden's image among Florida Hispanics as polls over the last few months have shown the Democrat underperforming there. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign recently started running testimonial spots of Spanish-speaking individuals telling their own stories — combatting the socialist charge against Biden, attacking Trump on Puerto Rican hurricane recovery and the coronavirus, and criticizing Trump's hydroxychloroquine push.







Pennsylvania Poll: Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that Trump carried in 2016 and that was won by former President Obama in 2012 and 2008, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state back Biden while 42 percent said they support Trump. Similarly, the survey found that 49 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania view the former vice president favorably compared while 42 percent view Trump unfavorably. Obama will campaign on behalf of Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday night. The poll surveyed 500 likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.







Poll: Many in U.S. distrust campaign info In a presidential election year that has thrown the country's divisions into stark relief, Americans can agree on this: Misinformation about government and politics is a major problem. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it's pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there's any factual basis for the information they're getting from and about the candidates. Among the poll's findings: More than 8 in 10 rated the spread of misinformation about government a "major problem." Roughly half of respondents said Trump's campaign messages are rarely or never based in fact, while about 4 in 10 respondents say that of Biden's campaign. The poll of 1,121 adults was conducted Sept. 15-25 has a margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.






