Welcome to Pennsylvania's 'Trump House' Supporters of President Donald Trump chat and browse free campaign souvenirs at the self-proclaimed "Trump House" in Youngstown, Pa., on Wednesday. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters







Romney says he did not vote for Trump Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the president's most prominent Republican critics, told NBC News he did not vote for Trump in this year's election. Romney, the junior senator from Utah and the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, has long clashed with Trump. He was the sole Republican senator to vote for Trump's impeachment earlier this year and, earlier this month, he blamed the president for the "vile, vituperative" state of U.S. politics Romney didn't vote for Trump in 2016 either; he wrote in the name of his wife, Ann Romney, instead.







Obama makes first in-person stump for Biden, rips Trump's pandemic response 'It makes things better': Obama encourages voting while campaigning for Biden Oct. 21, 2020 04:03 Former President Barack Obama, in his first in-person campaign event of the 2020 cycle for Joe Biden, ripped President Donald Trump's response to the Covid-19 pandemic as being full of "incompetence and misinformation." "The pandemic would have been hard for any president," Obama said during a socially distanced roundtable discussion in Philadelphia with Black community leaders. "But the degree of incompetence and misinformation, the number of people who might not have died, had we just done the basics," suggested that Trump did not rise to the occasion in responding to the outbreak, Obama added. He did not mention the president by name in his remarks. Obama also urged young Black people to vote in the upcoming election, explaining that doing so can help give them a voice and "make things better." Responding to a question about how he might talk to young Black people in Philadelphia about voting, he said that his message "is not that voting makes everything perfect, but that it makes things better." "Anyone who says things haven't gotten better in the history of this country ... is somebody who didn't live through '50s or the '40s or the '30s," the former president said. "And the reason things changed is because people voted," he added. "And that is going to continue how we bring about changes," Obama said. Obama, sporting a black face mask, later told the audience that he was "confident that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris" would "deliver on some of their promises" because "they know how to build coalitions." The roundtable marked the first time in the 2020 election that Obama stumped in person for his former vice president. The event was the first of two campaign events of the day for Obama. Later, he will lead a drive-in rally for Biden in Philadelphia.







Biden maintains lead in NBC News National Polling Average Biden continues to lead in the NBC News National Polling Average with less than two weeks until the election. Biden continues to maintain a lead over Trump in NBC News National Polling Average, which includes an average of 10 of the most recent national polls. While Biden has never fallen behind Trump during the election, the margin has narrowed and widened at time. Recently, the margin seemed to widened after Trump's widely panned debate performance and news that he had contracted the coronavirus. The president has since then narrowed the margin slightly. Click here to see NBC's interactive poll tracker and polls in battleground states.







Trump volunteer tells rallygoers not to wear QAnon attire. Not everyone listens. A campaign worker at President Trump's rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, told attendees as they arrive at the main entrance that they cannot be wearing any QAnon attire. Trump campaign worker to attendees at NC rally: "No flags, no signs, no e-cigarettes, no clothing with obscenities, no QAnon attire..." w @amandawgolden pic.twitter.com/VfbfV1ZZdk — Carol Lee (@carolelee) October 21, 2020 Another woman at the rally told NBC News that she was denied entry because she was both wearing a QAnon shirt and smoking a cigarette. She said she had multiple QAnon shirts with her and seemed intent on wearing one of them once she finished her cigarette and got in.







Biden calls reports of missing families separated at border an "outrage" Joe Biden on Wednesday responded to recent reports that the parents of hundreds of children separated at the border were still missing by calling the issue "an outrage, a moral failing and a stain on our national character." Lawyers appointed by a federal judge said Tuesday that they have been unable to locate the parents of 545 migrant children separated under Trump's hard-line immigration efforts, which began in 2017. Biden committed to rolling back Trump's policies if elected. "I'll send a bill to Congress on Day One that will create a roadmap to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented individuals already living in and strengthening the United States," Biden said. "These are our neighbors and co-workers, and they are integral to our communities."







Stand-ins prepare for presidential debate Stand-ins for President Trump, Joe Biden and moderator Kristen Welker participate in a rehearsal for Thursday's final presidential debate. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters







Some Florida voters receive threatening emails about election Voters in Florida's Alachua County received emails Tuesday threatening them into voting for President Trump next month. While the email came from the domain officialproudboys.com, it is unclear who is actually behind the account. The Proud Boys are a far-right extremist group Trump told to "stand back and stand by" during the first presidential debate. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections released a statement explaining they were "aware of multiple instances of voter intimidation via email" and were working with multiple law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to learn more. Um, did anyone else get a threatening email from Proud Boys about voting? @ACLU (I redacted my precious address which they listed in the email) pic.twitter.com/Pu4lm39C3w — Marisol Ana (@MariMarvelosa) October 20, 2020 There is no evidence of a data breach at this time; Florida is one of many states that provides a database of register voters upon request.







Ahead of the debate, Harris says Biden doesn't talk 'about other people's kids' While President Trump has been telegraphing that he plans to go after Joe Biden's son Hunter at Thursday's debate, Sen. Kamala Harris suggested the former vice president will go high. Asked Wednesday how her running mate was preparing for the debate and likely personal attacks from the president, Harris told reporters in North Carolina, "You know, one of the things I love about Joe Biden ... he doesn't take on or talk about other people's kids." During their first debate last month, Biden appeared to restrain himself after Trump questioned the younger Biden's business dealings. After saying "my son did nothing wrong" at the energy company where he'd worked, Biden said, "We want talk about families and ethics? I don't want to do that — his family we could talk about all night," referring to the Trump family. Biden then reined himself in, turned to the camera and said, "This is not about my family or his family. This is about your family — the American people." Trump "doesn't want to talk about what you need," Biden said.







Loeffler's challenger casts his ballot in Atlanta Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, who is hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, waits in line at State Farm Arena to cast his ballot Wednesday in Atlanta. Warnock has assailed Loeffler for associating herself with a congressional candidate who has embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and made racist remarks.






