Obama makes first in-person stump for Biden, rips Trump's pandemic response

Former President Barack Obama, in his first in-person campaign event of the 2020 cycle for Joe Biden, ripped President Donald Trump's response to the Covid-19 pandemic as being full of "incompetence and misinformation."

"The pandemic would have been hard for any president," Obama said during a socially distanced roundtable discussion in Philadelphia with Black community leaders.

"But the degree of incompetence and misinformation, the number of people who might not have died, had we just done the basics," suggested that Trump did not rise to the occasion in responding to the outbreak, Obama added. He did not mention the president by name in his remarks.

Obama also urged young Black people to vote in the upcoming election, explaining that doing so can help give them a voice and "make things better."

Responding to a question about how he might talk to young Black people in Philadelphia about voting, he said that his message "is not that voting makes everything perfect, but that it makes things better."

"Anyone who says things haven't gotten better in the history of this country ... is somebody who didn't live through ’50s or the ’40s or the ’30s," the former president said. "And the reason things changed is because people voted," he added.

"And that is going to continue how we bring about changes," Obama said.

Obama, sporting a black face mask, later told the audience that he was "confident that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris" would "deliver on some of their promises" because "they know how to build coalitions."

The roundtable marked the first time in the 2020 election that Obama stumped in person for his former vice president.

The event was the first of two campaign events of the day for Obama. Later, he will lead a drive-in rally for Biden in Philadelphia.