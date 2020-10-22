President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will on Thursday night face off in their final presidential debate.
The 90-minute debate, moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, takes place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee starting at 9 p.m. ET.
Obama to campaign for Biden in key battleground state of Florida on Saturday
President Obama will hit the campaign trail again for his former vice president on Saturday in the key battleground state of Florida, the Biden campaign announced Wednesday.
Obama held his first in-person event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia in which he delivered a blistering speech against the current president, saying he has been unable to take "the job seriously."
"We've got to turn out like never before. We cannot leave any doubt in this election," Obama said. "We can't be complacent. I don't care about the polls. There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn't work out. Because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home and got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not in this election."
Cindy McCain on why she's backing Biden: 'Every time you think it couldn't get much worse, it does'
Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., campaigned for Biden with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Wednesday and told voters why she believes the former vice president should be elected.
"Every time you think it couldn't get much worse, it does," McCain said about why she's backing Biden during the virtual event for Minnesota Women for Biden.
“And so for me I know people want to figure out why I would — I would vote for a Democrat number one, but I’ve known Joe Biden for 40 years,” said McCain.
Everything you need to know about the last debate
The second and final presidential debate is set for Thursday night, giving President Trump an opportunity to make up ground against Joe Biden.
Trump, who's trailing in national polling by about 9 points, will have to be more disciplined than he was in the chaotic first debate, while Biden has to avoid any major missteps.
Obama speaks to voters on the street in PhiladelphiaOct. 21, 202003:35
Just catching up? Here's what you missed
Here's what you missed from the trail this week:
Packed crowds, few masks at Trump's NC rally
Several thousand people were packed together outside President Trump's North Carolina rally, largely without masks despite a statewide mask mandate for both indoor and outdoor public spaces. Campaign staff and volunteers were asking attendees to put on their masks as they entered the rally and they handed out disposable ones to anyone who didn’t have a mask.
Earlier Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, announced the state would remain in Phase 3 for three more weeks, so as it stands "the limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors." The crowd at Trump’s far exceeds that.
The warm-up speakers, while the crowd waits for Trump, have included the chair of the state’s Republican Party and the Republican candidate for governor, who vowed to repeal the statewide mask mandate. Diamond and Silk, video bloggers and political personalities who describe themselves as Trump’s "most loyal supporters" also spoke.
The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. ET.