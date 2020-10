Attacks, interruptions and topics: Follow along live

SEE NEW POSTS

NBC News' Welker to moderate tonight's debate Moderating Thursday's final debate is NBC News' Kristen Welker. Welker has served as a White House correspondent for NBC News since 2011. Last November, she served as one of four moderators at the fifth Democratic primary debate. In the lead-up to the debate, Trump and his allies have targeted Welker, as they did with the first debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace. "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," Trump tweeted Thursday, complaining about his recent interview with CBS' Lesley Stahl. "Tonight's anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!" In a statement, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said, "Kristin Welker is focused on delivering for the American people a substantive conversation about the issues that voters care about and she's going to do everything in her power to make that happen."







Inside the debate hall: Lots of masks and some notable VIPs The view from inside the debate hall: masks. Lots of them. We haven't seen anyone without one, though, notably, the Trump family hasn't arrived yet. They were the main ones defying the mask mandate at the Cleveland debate. The president's motorcade is set to arrive any minute, and Joe Biden is already here. Seats are marked off for some of those members of the first family — Melania, Eric and Ivanka Trump. The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is also here in the hall as are some former members of Congress: Democrat Lincoln Davis and Republican Jimmy Duncan Jr. among them. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, left, speaks to other attendees. Jim Watson / AFP - Getty Images The arena is bigger and less intimate than the room for the first debate in Cleveland, and in another contrast, people are freely mingling and chatting. The vibe is pretty low-key.







Pete Buttigieg fires back on Hunter Biden allegations on Fox News Pete Buttigieg has made several viral appearances on Fox News in recent weeks as a Biden surrogate. On Thursday night, he appeared again and offered a retort to the accusations leveled against Hunter Biden. "If they want to make this about the business deals of a government official, let's talk about the president of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account," Buttigieg said. The Trump campaign had previously sought to push the accusation that Hunter Biden's relationships in the Ukraine were illegal, and has recently shifted its focus to China. If Republicans want to talk about the business dealings of a government official, let's talk about this: why does Donald Trump have a secret bank account in China? pic.twitter.com/Udx1Z9dcKg — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 22, 2020 Buttigieg made the case that Trump's business relationships with China were more pressing to the public than Hunter Biden's. "And they won't even tell us what bank it's with," Buttigieg said. "Does that bother Americans? I'm pretty sure it bothers Americans a lot more than what they're trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season."







Kid Rock makes an appearance at Thursday's debate Kid Rock showed up at the debate tonight. Asked if he was supporting Trump's re-election, he told NBC News his presence would do his speaking for him. "I think being here says it all, right?" he said. "Happy to be invited." The ponytailed-and-jumpsuited musician wasn't wearing a mask when he arrived at the debate venue and was later handed one by debate staffers. PGA pro golfer John Daly, left, and performer Kid Rock, right, take their seats before the start of the second and final presidential debate on Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Julio Cortez / AP







Meadows called Fauci about Plexiglass barriers White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called Dr. Anthony Fauci during the debate walkthrough on Thursday and put Fauci on the phone with an individual from the Commission on Presidential Debates to discuss the merits of having physical plexiglass barriers on stage during the faceoff, according to a person familiar with the matter. Fauci told that person that all the barriers would do was provide a false sense of security. The CPD didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. As NBC News reported earlier Thursday, the two plexiglass barriers that were initially positioned between the candidates’ lecterns were removed after the debate commission’s medical adviser consulted with Fauci. Share this -







Inside the campaign to 'pizzagate' Hunter Biden Hunter Biden. Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images file Some of the same people who pushed a false conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton that first emerged in 2016 are now targeting Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, with similar falsehoods. Their online posts are garnering astronomical numbers of shares on social media. The fantastical rumors, which NBC News is declining to repeat verbatim, echo specific plot points central to "pizzagate," a viral disinformation campaign that predates QAnon but also falsely alleges a vast conspiracy of child abuse. There is an important difference, however. The pizzagate-style rumors in 2016 were largely confined to far-right message boards like 4chan and parts of Reddit. But the Hunter Biden iteration of the same conspiracy theory took off last weekend with the help of speculation from conservative TV hosts and members of Congress. Their theorizing can be traced back to a new website that has been promoted by President Donald Trump and his surrogates. Read the story.







Plexiglass barriers removed from stage after candidates test negative for Covid Two plexiglass barriers that were initially positioned between the candidates' lecterns have been removed, Commission on Presidential Debates co-chairman Frank Fahrenkopf, Jr. said. Fahrenkopf told NBC News that after the commission's medical advisor, HCA, learned President Trump and Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 today and consulted with Dr. Anthony Fauci, HCA changed its recommendation that the barriers were necessary. They have been removed and, Fahrenkopf said, both campaigns agreed to that decision. The debate stage before the second presidential debate at Belmont University on Oct. 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Shannon Pettypiece / NBC News